Back in September, Rep. Rashida Tlaib made her problems with the city of Detroit’s use of facial recognition technology fully known:

.@detroitpolice You should probably rethink this whole facial recognition bulls**t.https://t.co/ZvHEEQxzWB — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) August 20, 2019

And the Detroit PD responded with an invitation:

@RashidaTlaib Before you criticize the software, come to our Real Time Crime Center to see how we @detroitpolice responsibly use it in efforts to identify criminals involved in violent crimes. Let’s set a date. https://t.co/aR7DOjQe2a — Detroit Police Dept. (@detroitpolice) August 20, 2019

Rep. Tlaib was invited to check out the technology she had questions about, and after doing so, she came to a conclusion:

U.S. Rep Rashida Tlaib told Detroit Police Chief James Craig he should only employ black people as analysts on his facial recognition team because “non-African Americans think African Americans all look the same.”https://t.co/qrG27El3AZ — The Detroit News (@detroitnews) October 2, 2019

Yep, that’s what she told the Detroit PD chief and others. From the Detroit News:

The tour, which lasted more than an hour, was often tense, with Tlaib and Craig wrangling over how the department uses the software, privacy issues, and concerns that the technology misidentifies a disproportionate number of darker-skinned people. A major point of contention: whether only black civilians should work in the crime center analyzing photos flagged by the software. “Analysts need to be African Americans, not people that are not,” Tlaib told Craig. “I think non-African Americans think African Americans all look the same. “I’ve seen it even on the House floor: People calling Elijah Cummings ‘John Lewis,’ and John Lewis ‘Elijah Cummings,’ and they’re totally different people,” Tlaib said, referring to the two longtime Democratic congressmen. “I see it all the time, and I love them because they go along with it.” Craig replied: “I trust people who are trained, regardless of race; regardless of gender. It’s about the training.”

DPD Chief James Craig let Rep. Tlaib know what would happen if he did what she wanted:

Rep. @RashidaTlaib said facial recognition techs need to be African-American because "non-African Americans" think all black people look alike. Detroit Police Chief James Craig said if he had said that, people would be demanding he resign.https://t.co/JxaJqiwDzO pic.twitter.com/JKXuydfLVd — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) October 3, 2019

Apparently racism in hiring practices are OK with Rep. Tlaib, as long as the desired end is liberal-approved:

Democrat Rep. Rashida Tlaib goes full-racist, demands Detroit Police only hire blacks to operate facial recognition software because "non-African Americans" think all blacks look alike DP Chief James Craig says that if he said that he would have to resignpic.twitter.com/X9Nux2ZOIG — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) October 3, 2019

Here are his remarkspic.twitter.com/b0xqCnDmyG — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) October 3, 2019

Detroit Police Chief James Craig asked if her making that statement with no backlash was a "double standard." Tlaib insisted her comments were fine, saying that facial recognition technology is "broken," despite being shown how it's used.https://t.co/JxaJqiwDzO pic.twitter.com/oshlHwPl0K — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) October 3, 2019

I love the guy standing next to her. He isn't having it. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) October 3, 2019

when you have to say "I am just saying" you know that what your spouting is so ridiculous that everyone around you is uncomfortable! This is the democrats always talking about RACE — Becca (@becca_bk) October 3, 2019

Doubling and tripling down on her ignorance. Good for the police chief calling her out for those statements. https://t.co/Yi2TZXSwRn — Jessica Fletcher (@heckyessica) October 3, 2019

My cringe is stuck. Abort Rashida. Abort! — Jaclyn Taylor (@JackIsAGirl) October 3, 2019

This was wrong of Tlaib. And I will give respect to police chief Craig for his measured and reasonable reaction to this. https://t.co/AlEnnBlq0Q — Mitch (@mitdont) October 3, 2019

So basically Talib is insinuating that only blacks commit crimes in Detroit so they only need black employees identifying them. Sounds a wee bit racist to me. https://t.co/VDV70leMqD — Nurse Patriot (@LABeachGal1) October 3, 2019

holy hell, this is a racist ass statement by @RashidaTlaib . https://t.co/yiYFdpEIGV — B. Kollinger (@bronk34) October 3, 2019

Unbelievable. BRAVO, Detroit Police Chief, James Craig, with attempts to provide credible education on application and analyst’s training on facial recognition software with US Rep Tliab. https://t.co/E3ZkqWEwqy — MeLeah (@Smoky158764) October 2, 2019

She kept looking at the black cop to extort confirmation of her very real racism. — @heuristic_light (@heuristic_light) October 3, 2019

