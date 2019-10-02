Back in September, Rep. Rashida Tlaib made her problems with the city of Detroit’s use of facial recognition technology fully known:

And the Detroit PD responded with an invitation:

Rep. Tlaib was invited to check out the technology she had questions about, and after doing so, she came to a conclusion:

Yep, that’s what she told the Detroit PD chief and others. From the Detroit News:

The tour, which lasted more than an hour, was often tense, with Tlaib and Craig wrangling over how the department uses the software, privacy issues, and concerns that the technology misidentifies a disproportionate number of darker-skinned people. A major point of contention: whether only black civilians should work in the crime center analyzing photos flagged by the software.

“Analysts need to be African Americans, not people that are not,” Tlaib told Craig. “I think non-African Americans think African Americans all look the same.

“I’ve seen it even on the House floor: People calling Elijah Cummings ‘John Lewis,’ and John Lewis ‘Elijah Cummings,’ and they’re totally different people,” Tlaib said, referring to the two longtime Democratic congressmen. “I see it all the time, and I love them because they go along with it.”

Craig replied: “I trust people who are trained, regardless of race; regardless of gender. It’s about the training.”

DPD Chief James Craig let Rep. Tlaib know what would happen if he did what she wanted:

Trending

Apparently racism in hiring practices are OK with Rep. Tlaib, as long as the desired end is liberal-approved:

Wow.

Nope, not at all.

Isn’t it ironic?

Tlaib (and the rest of the “Squad” for that matter) won’t see the irony.

***

Related:

When can we expect an apology from Rashida Tlaib for her tweet about girl who lied about being assaulted at Karen Pence’s school?

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Detroitfacial recognitionRep. Rashida Tlaib