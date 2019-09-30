Now that the 12-year-old black student at Immanuel Christian School has admitted that she lied about being assaulted by three white male classmates, can we expect Rashida Tlaib to delete this tweet? Or at least maybe follow it up with a “my bad”?

You are beautiful, Amari Allen. You are courageous & strong. You are loved. You see, Amari, you may not feel it now, but you have a power that threatens their core. I can't wait to watch you use it and thrive. Stay strong. https://t.co/57rtAYby3h — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) September 28, 2019

Oh

Hope this doesn't turn out to be a hoax. — DEADCLOWN (@DEADCLOWN45ACP) September 29, 2019

Yeah, that’d be bad.

Aside from the fact that no one should view props from Rashida Tlaib as a positive thing, Tlaib has used a possibly very troubled young woman to try to score political points. We’d say Tlaib’s reputation is looking about as good as the media’s on this.

This tweet aged like a fine cheese https://t.co/aXfjGsAu0y — rebel millennial (@patriotic_giant) September 30, 2019

I’ve got some news for you Congresswoman. https://t.co/3OgyLwOP7j — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) September 30, 2019

WTOP is reporting today that it was a hoax. There will be no thriving with this attitude. — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) September 30, 2019