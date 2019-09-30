Now that the 12-year-old black student at Immanuel Christian School has admitted that she lied about being assaulted by three white male classmates, can we expect Rashida Tlaib to delete this tweet? Or at least maybe follow it up with a “my bad”?

Aside from the fact that no one should view props from Rashida Tlaib as a positive thing, Tlaib has used a possibly very troubled young woman to try to score political points. We’d say Tlaib’s reputation is looking about as good as the media’s on this.

