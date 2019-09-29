As we discussed earlier, Sen. Kamala Harris’ attempt to answer a question about the improprieties of Joe Biden’s connection with Ukraine was cringeworthy to say the least.

Former UN ambassador and South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley wonders if by “leave Joe Biden alone,” Harris is affirming Biden’s actions as acceptable.

The answer Harris gave about Biden may help illustrate why in one month, her support has gone from 7.1 to 4.7 percent nationally, according to the Real Clear Politics average of Democrat primary polls.

