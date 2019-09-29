As we discussed earlier, Sen. Kamala Harris’ attempt to answer a question about the improprieties of Joe Biden’s connection with Ukraine was cringeworthy to say the least.

Hot MESS, aisle 5! Kamala Harris trying to answer question on Biden she clearly does NOT know the answer to is all cringe (watch) https://t.co/BLMyqD7k2C — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) September 29, 2019

Former UN ambassador and South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley wonders if by “leave Joe Biden alone,” Harris is affirming Biden’s actions as acceptable.

Leave Joe Biden alone? So are you telling us @KamalaHarris that what Biden did was ethical and moral? Where are the questions about the conflict of interest that occurred from Biden’s actions and the issues with his son? This response is embarrassing. https://t.co/AdUP38KinY — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) September 29, 2019

The answer Harris gave about Biden may help illustrate why in one month, her support has gone from 7.1 to 4.7 percent nationally, according to the Real Clear Politics average of Democrat primary polls.

***

RELATED:

Hot MESS, aisle 5! Kamala Harris trying to answer question on Biden she clearly does NOT know the answer to is all cringe