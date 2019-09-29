Senate Judiciary Committee chairman Lindsey Graham (R-South Carolina) wants to know where the due process is when it comes to the investigation of the whistleblower’s complaint against the White House.

"The Salem witch trials had more due process than this" – @LindseyGrahamSC In the eyes of Democrats and the media, @realDonaldTrump has been guilty since Nov. 9, 2016. His crime? Winning the election They've been trying to undo that ever since. Total witch hunt! pic.twitter.com/Qp9VW2oD4d — Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) September 29, 2019

Graham also said he thinks a special investigator should take a look at what Joe Biden knew about his son’s dealings.

Sen. Graham on the Hunter Biden scandal: “This smells to high heaven”https://t.co/rfr8d8wLsg pic.twitter.com/xzLKf8HR7x — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 29, 2019

Graham played golf with President Trump on Saturday.

