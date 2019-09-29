During an opening statement before the House Intelligence Committee, chairman Rep. Adam Schiff (D-California) started reading what was supposed to be a transcript of a call between President Trump and the president of Ukraine. The only problem was that the words Schiff read were not actually from an actual transcript.

Appearing on ABC’s ‘This Week,’ Schiff was pressed by host George Stephanopoulos to address why he thought it was acceptable to just make some quotes up out of thin air.

ABC’s George Stephanopoulos confronts Adam Schiff for “making up” President Trump’s phone call pic.twitter.com/JT0j5clYnr — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) September 29, 2019

What a revealing question posed by Stephanopoulos: “If the facts are as damning as you say, why make up dialogue?”

Adam Schiff’s invented dialogue, which he dishonestly ascribed to Pres Trump, reveals the cheap tactics employed by the Democrats in this present impeachment imbroglio. https://t.co/AhPOn2zH9m — Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) September 29, 2019

Schiff fauxsplained away his antics to CNN by saying his “parody” was “all too accurate.”

THIS is CNN: Adam Schiff spins his hearing ‘parody’ as ‘all too accurate’ while Wolf Blitzer nods & then moves on https://t.co/cqYxj7fdxl — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) September 26, 2019

Absolutely hilarious and yet very sad as well @AdamSchiff https://t.co/Puo1rDMYMj — Jon Najarian (@jonnajarian) September 29, 2019

Democrat George Stephanopoulos calls out Adam Schiff for misrepresenting President @realDonaldTrump. https://t.co/XrdowUUY36 — Missouri GOP (@MissouriGOP) September 29, 2019

The fact that George Stephanopoulos is calling out Adam Schiff should tell Democrat leadership a lot.

