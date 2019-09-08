Ah, Medicare for All, the thing socialist Democrats say will give everyone everything but actually won’t give everyone everything because some of the everyones are going to end up paying for the rest of the everyones to have everything.

Former Chicago mayor and Obama White House chief of staff Rahm Emanuel called out Democrat proposals to “give” healthcare to “all,” including illegal immigrants, as “reckless.”

Former Obama Chief of Staff Rahm Emanuel says Democrats' plan to pass #MedicareForAll, eliminate 150 million Americans' private health care, and give free health care to illegal immigrants is "untenable" and "reckless" pic.twitter.com/Yx0eNd6X9v — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 8, 2019

The problem for Medicare for All supporters is … nothing is free.

Right on queue, the leader of the Medicare for All brigade, Sen. Bernie Sanders, put out a tweet packaging it as all good with no pain (or acknowledgement of the fact that nothing is free).

Medicare for All means: – No premiums

– No co-pays

– No deductibles — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) September 8, 2019

Judging by the nature of Justice Democrats’ response, Emanuel’s criticism must have struck a chord.

As Democrats increasingly unite around solutions as big as the problems we face, the media still puts up panels featuring politicians with little relevance like Rahm Emanuel and Chris Christie solely to attack the progressive energy in our party. pic.twitter.com/oJmLQI4N7j — Justice Democrats (@justicedems) September 8, 2019

Meanwhile, there has been some recent fracturing among several leading Medicare for All candidates about what it actually means.

D’OH! Kamala Harris is ‘uncomfortable with Sen. Sanders’ version of Medicare-for-All’ (awkward plot twist ensues) https://t.co/ZGWRtG7Sj0 — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) August 19, 2019

But, you see, Rahm Emanuel is disqualified from commenting because he is now a dreaded investment banker.

The segment did not disclose that Emanuel (spelled incorrectly in tweet above) is now working on Wall Street for an investment bankhttps://t.co/1hQfp3tWzk — Jeff Stein (@JStein_WaPo) September 8, 2019

Perhaps he learned from the private sector that nothing is free.

