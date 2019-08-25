A new NBC/Wall Street Journal poll indicates that the animosity toward the political establishment remains very strong, with 70 percent saying they are angry.

“Four years ago, we uncovered a deep and boiling anger across the country engulfing our political system,” said Democratic pollster Jeff Horwitt of Hart Research Associates, which conducted this survey in partnership with the Republican firm Public Opinion Strategies. “Four years later, with a very different political leader in place, that anger remains at the same level.”

The poll finds that 70 percent of Americans say they feel angry “because our political system seems to only be working for the insiders with money and power, like those on Wall Street or in Washington.” Forty-three percent say that statement describes them “very well.”

The story notes that this is almost the exact same percentage who felt similarly in October of 2015.

Trending

This somewhat dovetails with numbers from the same polling agency in January.

The actual number of people fed up is probably even higher than 70 percent.

***

RELATED:

New party slogan? Nancy Pelosi tells 2020 Dems they need to be prepared to ‘throw a punch, for the children’

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Donald Trumpestablishmentnbcwall street journal