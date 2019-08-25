A new NBC/Wall Street Journal poll indicates that the animosity toward the political establishment remains very strong, with 70 percent saying they are angry.

New poll finds that 70% of Americans say they're angry at the political establishment. https://t.co/isNBPQW0vg — NBC News (@NBCNews) August 25, 2019

“Four years ago, we uncovered a deep and boiling anger across the country engulfing our political system,” said Democratic pollster Jeff Horwitt of Hart Research Associates, which conducted this survey in partnership with the Republican firm Public Opinion Strategies. “Four years later, with a very different political leader in place, that anger remains at the same level.” The poll finds that 70 percent of Americans say they feel angry “because our political system seems to only be working for the insiders with money and power, like those on Wall Street or in Washington.” Forty-three percent say that statement describes them “very well.”

The story notes that this is almost the exact same percentage who felt similarly in October of 2015.

70 percent of Americans say they're angry at the political establishment. A majority also says they feel anxious and uncertain about the economy, despite 69% who say they're satisfied with their personal financial situation now.https://t.co/TBy00c8fxM pic.twitter.com/j5NZzFjNXs — Carrie Dann (@CarrieNBCNews) August 25, 2019

This somewhat dovetails with numbers from the same polling agency in January.

If you think anti-establishment politics in the US is over, think again… Pretty remarkable finding from NBC/WSJ survey given what’s transpired over the last two years: change > competence. pic.twitter.com/3kh8U3UgoA — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) January 27, 2019

The actual number of people fed up is probably even higher than 70 percent.

