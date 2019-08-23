At the Democrat Party’s summer meeting today, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reminded those running what’s at stake, and what they’ll have to do if they want to emerge victorious:

At DNC summer meeting, Speaker Nancy Pelosi predicts 2020 will be a "tough election." "You have to be ready to take a punch," she says. "And therefore you have to be ready to throw a punch—for the children." https://t.co/JsAo4rT8TM pic.twitter.com/kFlfDBNIsq — ABC News (@ABC) August 23, 2019

Considering Pelosi’s continuous support of Planned Parenthood, there’s so much that could be said about that.

Democrats 2020 Slogan –> "throw a punch for the children" https://t.co/xGgWvhE7xY — Abigail Marone (@abigailmarone) August 23, 2019

The Dems should put that on a bumper sticker ASAP!

"Throw a punch for the children" is a genuinely amazing quote https://t.co/yNctCHXS6S — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) August 23, 2019

“throw a punch for the children” https://t.co/wExs9QdBZE — Matt Wolking (@MattWolking) August 23, 2019

"Well, at least the children we allow to be born." https://t.co/cD7Yc5pUAl — F The Gators (@EERCANE) August 23, 2019

"…have to be ready to throw a punch—for the children." Quoted by @SpeakerPelosi . So much for no violence! https://t.co/qgFlrG3Run — Cheryl 🇺🇸🍊 (@FLStarsNStripes) August 23, 2019

What is with Democrats and punching people? https://t.co/5kjhL5W6UJ — Dustin Templeton (@dtempleton_smb) August 23, 2019

Right?