At the Democrat Party’s summer meeting today, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reminded those running what’s at stake, and what they’ll have to do if they want to emerge victorious:

Considering Pelosi’s continuous support of Planned Parenthood, there’s so much that could be said about that.

Trending

The Dems should put that on a bumper sticker ASAP!

Right?

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 2020 electionDemocratsDonald TrumpNancy Pelosi