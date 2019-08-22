Former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker called out former attorney general (during the Obama administration) Eric Holder for deceptively couching the organization he heads, the National Democrat Redistricting Committee, as a group that opposes gerrymandering and is looking to make the congressional map “fair.”

He points to the explanation used on the IRS form regarding the purpose of the organization, “Favorably position Democrats for the redistricting process.”

Holder responded by … confirming Walker’s conclusion and calling him a name.

You see, it’s totally fine for the former attorney general and his colleagues to push redrawing the map in favor of Democrats because Republicans are bad.

