Former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker called out former attorney general (during the Obama administration) Eric Holder for deceptively couching the organization he heads, the National Democrat Redistricting Committee, as a group that opposes gerrymandering and is looking to make the congressional map “fair.”

He points to the explanation used on the IRS form regarding the purpose of the organization, “Favorably position Democrats for the redistricting process.”

If anyone tells you that @EricHolder is “fighting against gerrymandering” and for “fair maps,” just look at the form his organization filed with the IRS. The truth: their mission is to “FAVORABLY POSITION DEMOCRATS FOR THE REDISTRICTING PROCESS.” pic.twitter.com/1f6J2SnIlX — Scott Walker (@ScottWalker) August 22, 2019

Holder responded by … confirming Walker’s conclusion and calling him a name.

As opposed to what you hypocrite. “Favorably position Democrats in the redistricting process” in order to fight the kinds of unAmerican things you did to make Wisconsin the most gerrymandered state in the country. And if we don’t fight-you’ll do it again. Not this time Scotty. https://t.co/5UkCiThZIn — Eric Holder (@EricHolder) August 22, 2019

You see, it’s totally fine for the former attorney general and his colleagues to push redrawing the map in favor of Democrats because Republicans are bad.

