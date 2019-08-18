Last week, Beto O’Rourke was asked by Jake Tapper about whether he considers those who vote for President Donald Trump to be racist, and he essentially implied that he believes they are.

This week, Tapper posed a similar question to South Bend Mayor and presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg, who furthered the character judgment on those who vote for the president.

Trending

In a campaign to reach 270 electoral votes, what do Democrat candidates think they are going to gain by calling people who vote for President Trump racist?

Democrats running to unseat the president next year should take the rest of the day and read up on what Hillary Clinton calling Trump supporters “deplorables” did for her campaign.

***

RELATED:

‘Did Robert Byrd tell you that’? Hillary Clinton goes full ‘basket of deplorables’ with this take on MAGA

‘Man, that was bad’: Pete Buttigieg had an extremely awkward encounter with an Iowa woman

Sensitive: Movie studio pulls ads for film in which elites hunt down and kill red-state deplorables

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Beto O'RourkeCNNDonald Trumpjake tapperPete Buttigieg