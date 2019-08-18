Last week, Beto O’Rourke was asked by Jake Tapper about whether he considers those who vote for President Donald Trump to be racist, and he essentially implied that he believes they are.

Drop out, dude: Looks like Robert Francis O’Rourke’s strategy to break two percent is calling all Trump voters racist https://t.co/4ayukm0cEq — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) August 11, 2019

This week, Tapper posed a similar question to South Bend Mayor and presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg, who furthered the character judgment on those who vote for the president.

.@jaketapper: “Do you think that it’s a racist act to cast a vote for President Trump in 2020?” Presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg: “At best it means looking the other way on racism.” #CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/YtqTPvhayX — State of the Union (@CNNSotu) August 18, 2019

In a campaign to reach 270 electoral votes, what do Democrat candidates think they are going to gain by calling people who vote for President Trump racist?

Interesting narrative that’s forming…https://t.co/sJWw26Jfwp — Alexis In NH (@AlexislnNH) August 18, 2019

If this is really all the Democrats have they're going to lose the election… again. https://t.co/x5qsfjmWpT — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) August 18, 2019

Did y'all learn nothing from the 2016 loss? Nothing? https://t.co/3Ldq7s9dBB — Jeff Ellington 🇺🇸🦅 (@Jeff__Ellington) August 18, 2019

Curiously, those who decry racist division politics, by their own words reinforce and amplify the same dynamic. https://t.co/23Oal3LjXD — Voice of The Mute (@eduardoauthor) August 18, 2019

Democrats running to unseat the president next year should take the rest of the day and read up on what Hillary Clinton calling Trump supporters “deplorables” did for her campaign.

***

RELATED:

‘Did Robert Byrd tell you that’? Hillary Clinton goes full ‘basket of deplorables’ with this take on MAGA

‘Man, that was bad’: Pete Buttigieg had an extremely awkward encounter with an Iowa woman

Sensitive: Movie studio pulls ads for film in which elites hunt down and kill red-state deplorables