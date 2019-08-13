Democratic POTUS hopeful Pete Buttigieg is courting potential voters in Iowa today.

South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg taking audience questions on the Des Moines Register Political Soap Box at the Iowa State Fair. pic.twitter.com/iouvywtDLE — DJ Judd (@DJJudd) August 13, 2019

But maybe he should’ve stayed home:

“I shook Robert Kennedy’s hand in 1968,” a woman tells Pete Buttigieg. “So you’re good luck?” he asks. “Not really— he was shot a month later,” she tells him. pic.twitter.com/RiW0fw1uwB — DJ Judd (@DJJudd) August 13, 2019

Oh dear.

Kinda walked into that one, Mr. Mayor. — Jeffrey Bergman (@JeffRWLawyer) August 13, 2019

Did he really not know the timeline there? https://t.co/Mecahdi4KT — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) August 13, 2019

pic.twitter.com/7eRjkeHteS — Southwest Virginia for Pete Buttigieg 🏳️‍🌈✊ (@SWVAforPete) August 13, 2019

Man, that was bad — Brandon Saario (@SaarioBrandon) August 13, 2019