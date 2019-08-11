None of the Democrats running for president in 2020 may win the election, but they have succeeded in getting former vice president Al Gore to compliment them on echoing his climate change hysteria and making it a central part of their campaigns.

Here was his answer to ABC’s Jon Karl when pressed on his 2006 assertion that the world would reach the “point of no return” by 2016.

.@algore claims vindication for his 2006 prediction that world would reach a climate "point of no return" by 2016 pic.twitter.com/J9yku6QLh7 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) August 11, 2019

So (just using Gore’s premise) if we’ve passed the point of no return, what’s the point?

Gore said we passed the point of no return…in 2016. https://t.co/uVk3PJj6v8 — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) August 11, 2019

Gore hasn’t exactly been a modern-day Nostradamus when it comes to climate predictions.

All of his predictions from 30 years ago didn't happen, but he made a fortune. https://t.co/IRKt8bOyMG — Brandon Saario (@SaarioBrandon) August 11, 2019

Yet he is still given airtime on network television to make more doomsday predictions.

No one has gotten richer banging the climate change drum than Al Gore. https://t.co/hTO3d4Lymq — Schultzie (@muffnbear) August 11, 2019

Shhhh!

We’re not supposed to bring that up.

***

