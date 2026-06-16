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LIVE Election Results With TWITCHY! Primary Night in Oklahoma, California, DC Mayor, Georgia and Alabama

Sam J.
Sam J. | 6:40 PM on June 16, 2026
Townhall Media

It's hard to believe we're covering more and MORE 2026 primaries across the country, but here we are. And tonight is a BUSY ONE.

Stay with Twitchy LIVE as the results come in from some of the most-watched and anticipated primaries of the 2026 election cycle so far. 

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Thanks to our partnership with Decision Desk HQ, you can see all the live results below.

 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

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