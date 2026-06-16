LIVE Election Results With TWITCHY! Primary Night in Oklahoma, California, DC Mayor, Georgia and Alabama

It's hard to believe we're covering more and MORE 2026 primaries across the country, but here we are. And tonight is a BUSY ONE.

Stay with Twitchy LIVE as the results come in from some of the most-watched and anticipated primaries of the 2026 election cycle so far.

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Thanks to our partnership with Decision Desk HQ, you can see all the live results below.

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