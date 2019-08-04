Former White House communications director (during the Obama administration) Dan Pfeiffer says in a hypothetical alternate universe in which ISIS had claimed responsibilities for the recent mass shootings in the U.S., troops would be on the way to Syria right now.

If ISIS had claimed responsibility for the three mass shootings in the last week, U.S. Troops would be on the way to Syria right now. Instead, the Republicans are talking about violent video games. — Dan Pfeiffer (@danpfeiffer) August 4, 2019

Which begs the question … is he advocating sending troops into American cities?

Which city in the US would you like to send US Troops to, Dan? https://t.co/fk1vPd86r2 — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) August 4, 2019

Are you advocating sending federal troops to our most violent cities? https://t.co/wDxFIBmtRJ — Keith 🐕🐕🐕 Burton (@bbeekk321) August 4, 2019

You want us to invade Dayton? https://t.co/oTliTrAXuf — Dan 🇺🇸 (@danieltobin) August 4, 2019

His former boss, who campaigned on getting our troops out of wars, sure wasn’t shy about sending American forces into action (via LA Times):

U.S. military forces have been at war for all eight years of Obama’s tenure, the first two-term president with that distinction. He launched airstrikes or military raids in at least seven countries: Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria, Libya, Yemen, Somalia and Pakistan.

***

RELATED:

CNN’s ‘chief media correspondent’ blows the lid off of major scandal involving McConnell offering support to victims

John Cornyn points out that government can only do so much, but law-hungry leftists, of course, know better

Here are the 2020 candidates responding to the mass shooting in El Paso; Check out Seth Moulton’s take