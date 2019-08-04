Former White House communications director (during the Obama administration) Dan Pfeiffer says in a hypothetical alternate universe in which ISIS had claimed responsibilities for the recent mass shootings in the U.S., troops would be on the way to Syria right now.

Which begs the question … is he advocating sending troops into American cities?

His former boss, who campaigned on getting our troops out of wars, sure wasn’t shy about sending American forces into action (via LA Times):

U.S. military forces have been at war for all eight years of Obama’s tenure, the first two-term president with that distinction. He launched airstrikes or military raids in at least seven countries: Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria, Libya, Yemen, Somalia and Pakistan.

