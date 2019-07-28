The Democrats worked, planned, strategized and practiced for the big committee hearings this past Wednesday featuring former Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

Once they were completed, it was clear that they were nothing short of a waste of time and a political embarrassment for Democrats.

Now, there is polling data to back those sentiments up.

According to this poll, 73 percent of Americans say the Mueller hearings did not make them more likely to support impeaching President Donald Trump, and that includes 74 percent of independents.

Make no mistake, there were those who thought this was a game-changer.

This was the moment Democrats were hoping would turn the tide for them, but it ended up being a nothing burger that only showcased their own ineptitude.

