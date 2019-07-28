The Democrats worked, planned, strategized and practiced for the big committee hearings this past Wednesday featuring former Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

House Judiciary Dems to hold mock Mueller hearing tomorrow, I'm told. Comes after House Judiciary Republicans and House Intel Dems have held their own mock hearings. And it comes as Mueller spokesman tamps down any idea he will go beyond the report. https://t.co/xx6bDIZWxX — Manu Raju (@mkraju) July 22, 2019

Once they were completed, it was clear that they were nothing short of a waste of time and a political embarrassment for Democrats.

Don't let the left retroactively downplay the importance of today's Mueller hearings because it went poorly for Democrats. They held mock hearings, practiced for cameras, and even set up a stand-in Jim Jordan. They went all in. It didn't work. It flopped. — Mark Meadows (@RepMarkMeadows) July 24, 2019

Now, there is polling data to back those sentiments up.

27% of Americans say Robert Mueller’s testimony made them more likely to support a potential impeachment effort of President Trump, a new @ABC News/Ipsos poll finds, versus 26% who said it made them less likely. 47% said it made no difference. https://t.co/aIHo7FjNCC pic.twitter.com/XQ9pfN77Mx — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) July 28, 2019

According to this poll, 73 percent of Americans say the Mueller hearings did not make them more likely to support impeaching President Donald Trump, and that includes 74 percent of independents.

Among independents, 26% say Mueller’s testimony made them more likely to support impeachment, versus 29% who say it made them less likely. 45% of independents were unchanged. https://t.co/lo2HIDlyqe — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) July 28, 2019

Make no mistake, there were those who thought this was a game-changer.

My guess is that we are going to see a groundswell of support for impeachment after this. Both sides got some favorable tv clips out of it, but the substance overall was just devastating to the president. — Susan Hennessey (@Susan_Hennessey) July 24, 2019

This was the moment Democrats were hoping would turn the tide for them, but it ended up being a nothing burger that only showcased their own ineptitude.

