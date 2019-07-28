And now a lesson in D.C. doublespeak from House Judiciary Committee chairman Jerry Nadler (D-New York).

Part I:  Nadler says Trump has violated law after law (“six ways from Sunday”) and needs to be impeached.

Part II:  Nadler says his committee needs more evidence to move forward with impeachment.

That quote speaks loudly about where Democrats are currently and heading into the 2020 election.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi has allowed the fringe of her party to drive their messaging and positioning to a place from which there may be no return.

Zero sense.

Most importantly, Nadler’s blathering is not making Hillary Clinton superfan Peter Daou happy.

Thinking it was going to give them the silver bullet, House Democrats’ hearings featuring former Special Counsel Robert Mueller this past week only succeeded in making their impeachment fantasy look extremely pathetic.

