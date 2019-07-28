And now a lesson in D.C. doublespeak from House Judiciary Committee chairman Jerry Nadler (D-New York).

Part I: Nadler says Trump has violated law after law (“six ways from Sunday”) and needs to be impeached.

Part II: Nadler says his committee needs more evidence to move forward with impeachment.

Jerry Nadler: Trump should be impeached because 'he's violated the laws six ways from Sunday. But he said the House Judiciary Committee needs "more evidence" to determine whether or not the chamber should take the first step in a long impeachment process. https://t.co/JZfuAKldCC — Shimon Prokupecz (@ShimonPro) July 28, 2019

That quote speaks loudly about where Democrats are currently and heading into the 2020 election.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi has allowed the fringe of her party to drive their messaging and positioning to a place from which there may be no return.

Can somebody smarter than me explain how Nadler's position makes any sense? https://t.co/C5NUrGhch6 — Jonathan Swan (@jonathanvswan) July 28, 2019

Zero sense.

Inflict the damage of impeachment without incurring the risk.

Like wanting to get the aerobic benefits of swimming w/o getting wet. https://t.co/FieqG5Nf98 — Glenn Thrush (@GlennThrush) July 28, 2019

Most importantly, Nadler’s blathering is not making Hillary Clinton superfan Peter Daou happy.

#JerryNadler has been my rep for most of my adult life. Now that his moment to stand up to Trump has arrived, he has resorted to empty spin as an excuse to avoid his duty. With Trump and the GOP trampling our Constitution, Democrats deserve better than this dithering and dodging. https://t.co/cp9l3UZ2em — Peter Daou (@peterdaou) July 28, 2019

Thinking it was going to give them the silver bullet, House Democrats’ hearings featuring former Special Counsel Robert Mueller this past week only succeeded in making their impeachment fantasy look extremely pathetic.

