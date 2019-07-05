On Thursday, people all over the United States celebrated our nation’s independence.

At the National Archives, 44 people who are from all over the world celebrated by becoming American citizens.

This morning I’m inside the National Archives where 50 people born all over the world will become American citizens today. Happy July 4th to everyone and hear these people take the next step toward achieving the American Dream today @WTOP pic.twitter.com/tzERxkG8kF — John Domen (@JDDsays) July 4, 2019

Their places of origin could not have been more diverse.

And when I say from all over the world, I mean… pic.twitter.com/Qowc68wjRF — John Domen (@JDDsays) July 4, 2019

Reporter John Domen of WTOP was there:

It was right around 9:30 a.m. Thursday that 44 immigrants from around the D.C. region heard acting U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Director Ken Cuccinelli say the words many of them have waited years, if not decades, to hear: “Congratulations, you are America’s newest citizens.” At that moment, there was thunderous applause, lots of smiles, and even some tears on the faces of those who gathered inside the rotunda of the National Archives for this naturalization ceremony.

These are some of the new Americans gaining citizenship today pic.twitter.com/dVFZvpemN7 — John Domen (@JDDsays) July 4, 2019

After all of the time and effort they put in through the citizenship process, what a moment that must have been for them on such a special day.

That moment when you become an American pic.twitter.com/hKhLEcfVvf — John Domen (@JDDsays) July 4, 2019

Vice president Mike Pence was on hand to help them commemorate their newly-attained citizenship.

Vice President Mike Pence now addressing the 44 new Americans here today. pic.twitter.com/9KdGGYcMNG — John Domen (@JDDsays) July 4, 2019

A look at some of the new Americans getting their citizenship. pic.twitter.com/j1TN5zAjHA — John Domen (@JDDsays) July 4, 2019

How awesome is that!

Here’s the entire story if you’d like to read it.

The web story of today’s event… https://t.co/7YZKClg3G2 — John Domen (@JDDsays) July 4, 2019

