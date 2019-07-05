On Thursday, people all over the United States celebrated our nation’s independence.

At the National Archives, 44 people who are from all over the world celebrated by becoming American citizens.

Their places of origin could not have been more diverse.

Reporter John Domen of WTOP was there:

It was right around 9:30 a.m. Thursday that 44 immigrants from around the D.C. region heard acting U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Director Ken Cuccinelli say the words many of them have waited years, if not decades, to hear: “Congratulations, you are America’s newest citizens.”

At that moment, there was thunderous applause, lots of smiles, and even some tears on the faces of those who gathered inside the rotunda of the National Archives for this naturalization ceremony.

After all of the time and effort they put in through the citizenship process, what a moment that must have been for them on such a special day.

Vice president Mike Pence was on hand to help them commemorate their newly-attained citizenship.

How awesome is that!

Here’s the entire story if you’d like to read it.

***

