The Democrats aren’t even trying to hide their true intentions when it comes to people in the country illegally. More evidence of that came today in video of comments made by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who doesn’t see the point in enforcing certain laws:

Pelosi on immigration laws: “in terms of interior enforcement…what’s the point”https://t.co/VDSNMJ4Cc8 pic.twitter.com/7GsZP7uCr9 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 24, 2019

Well, there it is:

It’s nice when they just come right out and say it:

Pelosi wondering what’s the point of enforcing certain laws is even more WTF-worthy coming from somebody in the legislative body that passes laws.