2020 Democrat candidate Beto O’Rourke held an event in Knoxville, Iowa on Friday, where he was introduced as “a blank slate waiting to be filled by our hopes and dreams.”

Beto O’Rourke in Knoxville, Iowa, being introduced by a local Dem who calls him “a blank slate waiting to be filled by our hopes and dreams.” pic.twitter.com/JvZkEwrk1R — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) June 7, 2019

LOL.

Wonder who that “local Dem” is supporting in the primary?

But who can argue with that?

Seems like an accurate intro…. https://t.co/gGoctaTBKW — VBTheWise (@VBTheWise) June 8, 2019

“Fill in the blanks” is not exactly an inspiring campaign slogan. https://t.co/1seWQvJUGm — Chris Bury (@ChrisBuryNews) June 7, 2019

Even when people try to compliment Beto they end up knocking him. 😂 https://t.co/KcTHOaVGLj — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) June 7, 2019

This is the most Beto story ever.

