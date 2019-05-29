2020 presidential hopeful Beto O’Rourke released his immigration plan early this morning and not surprising to anyone, it takes aim at President Trump and funding over the border wall:

Beto O’Rourke just released a plan to rebuild the country’s immigration and naturalization system: https://t.co/WgSud0wu4F — Jenna Johnson (@wpjenna) May 29, 2019

As in, he’ll “immediately halt work” on his first day in office and “his first budget, and every budge will include zero dollars for this unnecessary wall”:

More highlights from the El Paso Times including a pathway to citizenship for Dreamers and billions of dollars in aid to Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador:

Work with Congress for a pathway to citizenship for 11 million undocumented immigrants, including “Dreamers” brought to the U.S. as children.

Increase visa caps, end a green-card backlog and make the naturalization process easier.

Add U.S. Customs and Border Protection staff to the ports of entry to reduce wait times and fight drug smuggling. Halt work on Trump’s border wall.

End the controversial “Metering” and “Remain in Mexico” policies that make asylum seekers wait in Mexico.

Streamline asylum process by adding judges, interpreters and court staff, including deploying 2,000 lawyers to the border to improve right to counsel.

Work with other nations and invest $5 billion for development, security and improvements in the Northern Triangle.

Address impunity, corruption and weak institutions that benefit the “governing elites” in the Northern Triangle, which is made up of Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador.

Of note, the other 2020 Dems are not getting into details on the issue:

Wild to me: “So far, O’Rourke is only the second Democratic presidential candidate, behind former housing secretary Julián Castro, to release a detailed immigration plan.” https://t.co/mDFz2Zgsyg — Summer Anne Burton (@summeranne) May 29, 2019

