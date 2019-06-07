It’s Friday, and this week — much like Joe Biden — has been all over the place. So let’s have some fun, shall we?
Looks like @BetoORourke and @PeteButtigieg crossed paths at the Atlanta airport. Photo courtesy of Cynthia Cano. pic.twitter.com/PxHmPRR9ZE
— Bob Moore (@BobMooreNews) June 7, 2019
Washington Examiner Magazine’s Jay Caruso thought that photo of Beto O’Rourke and Pete Buttigieg was ripe for a caption contest, and we can’t help but agree:
Caption this. pic.twitter.com/anwemrGRvd
— Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) June 7, 2019
Caruso got the ball rolling:
"You may be taller than me, BAY-TOE. But I've got SPUNK!"
— Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) June 7, 2019
And others are joining in:
Airport worker with glasses: "White boys, amirite?"
— Robert A George (@RobGeorge) June 7, 2019
"My suitcase is more packed and organized than yours I betcha."
— Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) June 7, 2019
"I wore my big boy pants today!" https://t.co/szJbp9E11X
— Ben (@BenHowe) June 7, 2019
“What’s it like never having TSA ask why you’ve packed a step stool?” https://t.co/cJsSLrlsXT
— Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) June 7, 2019
"Do you hear the drums Fernando?" https://t.co/jlrRJ0t3LE
— SFK (@stephenkruiser) June 7, 2019
"If you liked my dental appointment and haircut, you're going to LOVE my yearly physical." https://t.co/rCOckml8Qz
— Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) June 7, 2019
“MY LEG IS BROKEN”
“You have *got* to stop climbing everything, Robert”
— Aelfred The Great (@aelfred_D) June 7, 2019
"yeah…you're right…with the jacket on, you can hardly tell that you're wearing that same blue shirt."
— Sean McInerney (@seanmci) June 7, 2019
Pete: “Dude, we need to carve out some time in our schedules to hit a Dave Matthews show.”
Beto: “Totes!”
— Lady Lorie (@lorie_lady) June 7, 2019
"Yeah it's the wildest new thing. It's called an IPA."
— Harrison Lee (@HarrisonCLee) June 7, 2019
“So you’re curling 20lbs now, I’m only up to the 15s”
— Legal Investor (@Legal_Investor) June 7, 2019
The single digit club
— Pete the Treat 🥚 (@FungeonMaster1) June 7, 2019
Let’s keep this going, guys.