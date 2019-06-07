It’s Friday, and this week — much like Joe Biden — has been all over the place. So let’s have some fun, shall we?

Looks like @BetoORourke and @PeteButtigieg crossed paths at the Atlanta airport. Photo courtesy of Cynthia Cano. pic.twitter.com/PxHmPRR9ZE — Bob Moore (@BobMooreNews) June 7, 2019

Washington Examiner Magazine’s Jay Caruso thought that photo of Beto O’Rourke and Pete Buttigieg was ripe for a caption contest, and we can’t help but agree:

Caruso got the ball rolling:

"You may be taller than me, BAY-TOE. But I've got SPUNK!" — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) June 7, 2019

And others are joining in:

Airport worker with glasses: "White boys, amirite?" — Robert A George (@RobGeorge) June 7, 2019

"My suitcase is more packed and organized than yours I betcha." — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) June 7, 2019

"I wore my big boy pants today!" https://t.co/szJbp9E11X — Ben (@BenHowe) June 7, 2019

“What’s it like never having TSA ask why you’ve packed a step stool?” https://t.co/cJsSLrlsXT — Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) June 7, 2019

"Do you hear the drums Fernando?" https://t.co/jlrRJ0t3LE — SFK (@stephenkruiser) June 7, 2019

"If you liked my dental appointment and haircut, you're going to LOVE my yearly physical." https://t.co/rCOckml8Qz — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) June 7, 2019

“MY LEG IS BROKEN” “You have *got* to stop climbing everything, Robert” — Aelfred The Great (@aelfred_D) June 7, 2019

"yeah…you're right…with the jacket on, you can hardly tell that you're wearing that same blue shirt." — Sean McInerney (@seanmci) June 7, 2019

Pete: “Dude, we need to carve out some time in our schedules to hit a Dave Matthews show.”

Beto: “Totes!” — Lady Lorie (@lorie_lady) June 7, 2019

"Yeah it's the wildest new thing. It's called an IPA." — Harrison Lee (@HarrisonCLee) June 7, 2019

“So you’re curling 20lbs now, I’m only up to the 15s” — Legal Investor (@Legal_Investor) June 7, 2019

The single digit club — Pete the Treat 🥚 (@FungeonMaster1) June 7, 2019

Let’s keep this going, guys.