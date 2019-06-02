John Delaney is a Democrat running for president.

Sunday, he spoke at the California Democrat Convention and dared to suggest a less extreme path for his party, which led to him being booed relentlessly.

What was his offense?

Suggesting that Medicare for All might possibly be a ridiculous and unfeasible proposal.

He’s literally just said he’s for universal healthcare.

To drive home his point, he even followed it up with a tweet afterward.

The exact same thing happened to former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper on Saturday when he dared to suggest that socialism is not the answer.

Welcome to the modern Democrat Party.

