John Delaney is a Democrat running for president.

Sunday, he spoke at the California Democrat Convention and dared to suggest a less extreme path for his party, which led to him being booed relentlessly.

Former Rep. John Delaney was mercilessly boo’ed during his speech at the California Democratic Convention for his calls for moderation in the party. pic.twitter.com/cGC1PpN8HG — Gary Grumbach (@GaryGrumbach) June 2, 2019

What was his offense?

Suggesting that Medicare for All might possibly be a ridiculous and unfeasible proposal.

Democrat John Delaney: “Medicare for all may sound good but it’s actually not good policy nor is it good politics” “It shouldn’t be a kind of healthcare that kicks 150 million Americans off their healthcare” “This is called the battle of ideas my friends” Democrats boo loudly pic.twitter.com/qP6MnORH6G — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) June 2, 2019

He’s literally just said he’s for universal healthcare.

John Delaney, like Hickenlooper, is getting booed on purpose for his calls for moderation pic.twitter.com/F02ZR2NYya — Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) June 2, 2019

To drive home his point, he even followed it up with a tweet afterward.

Our goal should be everyone getting healthcare as a right. That goal is achievable. If we make the goal the elimination of private insurance (b/c some people don't like it) then we give 150 Million Americans a reason not to vote for us, we lose every election, & Rs gut the ACA. — John Delaney (@JohnDelaney) June 2, 2019

The exact same thing happened to former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper on Saturday when he dared to suggest that socialism is not the answer.

Enjoy this video of John Hickenlooper being booed for saying, ‘Socialism is not the answer’ https://t.co/zA7UZn2BPD — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) June 1, 2019

Welcome to the modern Democrat Party.

***

RELATED:

‘Who will fall for it again?’ Kamala Harris pimps Medicare for All by ‘making a slight adjustment to Obama’s bull’

‘Let’s start with NO.’ Resistance troll Scott Dworkin out-clowns even HIMSELF making his case for Medicare For All and LOL