The Pentagon says 3,750 additional active-duty troops are being deployed to the United States/Mexico border.

BREAKING: Pentagon says nearly 4,000 additional active-duty troops will deploy to the southern border, statement released hours before Super Bowl. — Lucas Tomlinson (@LucasFoxNews) February 3, 2019

The total number of U.S. troops supporting Customs and Border Protection officials will now be over 4,000.

Pentagon: “The Department of Defense will deploy ~3,750 additional US forces to provide the additional support to CBP at the southwest border…This will raise the total Active Duty forces supporting CBP at the border to ~4,350. Additional units are being deployed for 90 days” — Ryan Browne (@rabrowne75) February 3, 2019

President Trump foreshadowed the sending of extra troops to the Mexico border in a tweet on Thursday.

More troops being sent to the Southern Border to stop the attempted Invasion of Illegals, through large Caravans, into our Country. We have stopped the previous Caravans, and we will stop these also. With a Wall it would be soooo much easier and less expensive. Being Built! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 31, 2019

