The Pentagon says 3,750 additional active-duty troops are being deployed to the United States/Mexico border.

The total number of U.S. troops supporting Customs and Border Protection officials will now be over 4,000.

President Trump foreshadowed the sending of extra troops to the Mexico border in a tweet on Thursday.

