During a pre-taped interview with CBS ahead of the Super Bowl, President Trump ripped Speaker Nancy Pelosi for her stance on the border and immigration.

Pres. Trump: "Basically, [Speaker Pelosi] wants open borders. She doesn't mind human trafficking or she wouldn't do this upon because you know–"

.@margbrennan: "She offered over $1 billion for border security. She doesn't want the wall." https://t.co/ftHMXAVDqY pic.twitter.com/maWduAdNKi — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) February 2, 2019

On negotiating with Pelosi, Trump said:

“Well, I think that she was very rigid — which I would expect — but I think she’s very bad for our country,” the president said, when asked what he learned after negotiating with Pelosi in recent weeks. “She knows that you need a barrier. She knows that we need border security. She wanted to win a political point. I happen to think it’s very bad politics because basically, she wants open borders. She doesn’t mind human trafficking or she wouldn’t do this.”

Pelosi is "very bad for our country," Trump says in exclusive CBS News interview https://t.co/uISTne3bac pic.twitter.com/hnz7lIhjX3 — CBS News (@CBSNews) February 3, 2019

Rather than explain how Pelosi wants to secure the border and how she plans to deal with the crime that comes across the southern border, Democrats can apparently only call Trump a liar.

Trump on Speaker Pelosi continued: “She knows that we need border security.” (true statement) “she wants open borders.” (lie) “She doesn't mind human trafficking.” (huge lie) “she's costing the country hundreds of billions of dollars.” (lie) — Scott Dworkin (@funder) February 3, 2019

What exactly has Nancy Pelosi done since retaking the speakership that would lead anyone to believe that she is interested in securing the border?