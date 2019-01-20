No more teenagers wearing Make America Great Again hats, according to the chairman of the House Budget Committee, Kentucky Democrat John Yarmuth.

I am calling for a total and complete shutdown of teenagers wearing MAGA hats until we can figure out what is going on. They seem to be poisoning young minds. [1/2] https://t.co/yq5bLd4kE2 — Rep. John Yarmuth (@RepJohnYarmuth) January 20, 2019

Wait, he’s being serious?

The conduct we saw in this video is beyond appalling, but it didn’t happen in a vacuum. This is a direct result of the racist hatred displayed daily by the President of the United States who, sadly, some mistake for a role model. [2/2] — Rep. John Yarmuth (@RepJohnYarmuth) January 20, 2019

He’s being serious.

This Democrat runs the House Budget Committee… Was he sworn in on the Constitution or Mao's Red Book? https://t.co/aqWIj3CsV9 — Joel B. Pollak (@joelpollak) January 20, 2019

Here we have a Democratic congressman bashing teenagers based on misinformation https://t.co/Cb8g9OLmei — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) January 20, 2019

I am calling for a total and complete shut down of elected officials threatening the free speech rights of teenagers. https://t.co/k8kG3Sm2GE — Mo Mo (@molratty) January 20, 2019

Keep in mind, this proposal of violating individual liberty is based on a video that did not tell the entire story of what happened with the Covington Catholic students in Washington.

Someone please find a copy of the Constitution and beat this buffoon (figuratively) over his empty head with it https://t.co/AGOVwhZJ46 — Jim Hanson (@Uncle_Jimbo) January 20, 2019

You owe these students an apology, Congressman https://t.co/I87oci5YWg — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) January 20, 2019

Ah yes telling teenagers what they can’t wear is sure to succeed. https://t.co/8iR1GdOJD3 — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) January 20, 2019

This is a sitting Congressman calling for a ban on… hats. https://t.co/6pl2oSqWX5 — Jeff Giesea🌿 (@jeffgiesea) January 20, 2019

Does this member of Congress think he is setting a good example for young Americans by publishing such an irresponsible tweet?