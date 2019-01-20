No more teenagers wearing Make America Great Again hats, according to the chairman of the House Budget Committee, Kentucky Democrat John Yarmuth.

Wait, he’s being serious?

He’s being serious.

Keep in mind, this proposal of violating individual liberty is based on a video that did not tell the entire story of what happened with the Covington Catholic students in Washington.

Does this member of Congress think he is setting a good example for young Americans by publishing such an irresponsible tweet?

