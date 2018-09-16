Senate Judiciary Committee chairman Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) has crafted a response to an article published by the Washington Post quoting the accuser of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Grassley says the vote to confirm Kavanaugh will take place as originally scheduled.

Predictably, Democrats, such as Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) have already called upon Grassley to delay the vote.

Of course, Senate Democrats have been calling for the delay of Brett Kavanaugh’s hearing and vote repeatedly for the past month.

It does not appear as if Grassley is going to alter the proceedings at all.

