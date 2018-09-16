Senate Judiciary Committee chairman Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) has crafted a response to an article published by the Washington Post quoting the accuser of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Grassley says the vote to confirm Kavanaugh will take place as originally scheduled.

Sen. Grassley’s office: “Judge Kavanaugh’s background has been thoroughly vetted by the FBI on six different occasions throughout his decades of public service, and no such allegation ever surfaced.” — NBC Politics (@NBCPolitics) September 16, 2018

Grassley statement: "The committee vote on Judge Kavanaugh's nomination will proceed as scheduled, next Thurs. Here’s what we know: Judge Kavanaugh has undergone six FBI full-field investigations from 1993 to 2018. No such allegation resembling the anonymous claims ever surfaced" — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) September 16, 2018

With Kavanaugh accuser stepping forward, here’s the statement of Senate Judiciary Chairman @ChuckGrassley (with links to testimonies about Kavanaugh) pic.twitter.com/Qz8OzSOwbG — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) September 16, 2018

Predictably, Democrats, such as Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) have already called upon Grassley to delay the vote.

Schumer on Kavanaugh: Senator Grassley must postpone the vote until, at a very minimum, these serious and credible allegations are thoroughly investigated. For too long, when woman have made serious allegations of abuse, they have been ignored. That cannot happen in this case. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) September 16, 2018

Of course, Senate Democrats have been calling for the delay of Brett Kavanaugh’s hearing and vote repeatedly for the past month.

It does not appear as if Grassley is going to alter the proceedings at all.

RELATED:

