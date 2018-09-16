Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s accuser has now broken her silence by providing details of the alleged event to the Washington Post.

BREAKING: Kavanaugh accuser breaks silence about sexual misconduct allegations: Christine Ford, now a professor in California, says Kavanaugh "groped her over her clothes, grinding his body against hers," at a party in high school in the 80s – Washington Post — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) September 16, 2018

Speaking publicly for the first time, Christine Blasey Ford says one summer in the 1980s, Kavanaugh and a friend — both “stumbling drunk,” she alleges — corralled her into a bedroom during a gathering of teenagers at a house in Montgomery County, Maryland https://t.co/4hfIOmnv9s — Washington Post (@washingtonpost) September 16, 2018

Here are some of the details that Christine Blasey Ford alleges happened over three decades ago:

Speaking publicly for the first time, Ford said that one summer in the early 1980s, Kavanaugh and a friend — both “stumbling drunk,” Ford alleges — corralled her into a bedroom during a gathering of teenagers at a house in Montgomery County. While his friend watched, she said, Kavanaugh pinned her to a bed on her back and groped her over her clothes, grinding his body against hers and clumsily attempting to pull off her one-piece bathing suit and the clothing she wore over it. When she tried to scream, she said, he put his hand over her mouth.

Here we go. Anita Hill redux. https://t.co/y4KH0ARrRP — Brit Hume (@brithume) September 16, 2018

This substantially raises the stakes of the assault allegation against Kavanaugh. Victim speaks on the record, in significant detail, and told others of the assault generally in 2002 and specifically in 2012. She has now passed a polygraph. https://t.co/bsxNE8iodL — Susan Hennessey (@Susan_Hennessey) September 16, 2018

We will await a response by team Kavanaugh and Senate Republicans as to how this will impact the confirmation process going forward.