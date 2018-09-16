Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s accuser has now broken her silence by providing details of the alleged event to the Washington Post.

Here are some of the details that Christine Blasey Ford alleges happened over three decades ago:

Speaking publicly for the first time, Ford said that one summer in the early 1980s, Kavanaugh and a friend — both “stumbling drunk,” Ford alleges — corralled her into a bedroom during a gathering of teenagers at a house in Montgomery County.

While his friend watched, she said, Kavanaugh pinned her to a bed on her back and groped her over her clothes, grinding his body against hers and clumsily attempting to pull off her one-piece bathing suit and the clothing she wore over it. When she tried to scream, she said, he put his hand over her mouth.

We will await a response by team Kavanaugh and Senate Republicans as to how this will impact the confirmation process going forward.

