House Intelligence Committee chairman Devin Nunes was a guest on “Sunday Futures” with Maria Bartiromo and revealed that the committee is aware of Hillary Clinton associates giving information to the State Department that, in turn, made its way to the FBI.

@DevinNunes: "We do know that longtime associates of @HillaryClinton, including Sidney Blumenthal and another person named, I think, Cody Shearer, were actively giving information to the @StateDept that was somehow making its way to the @FBI."

Here are three main takeaways from his comments on the intelligence that was gathered and Hillary:

Nunes says there was “no intelligence” that provided the basis for the investigation into President Trump and potential collusion with the Russians to win the 2016 election.

He says the committee has concerns about “major irregularities” at the State Department, specifically how some intelligence made its way into the hands of the FBI.

He also says longtime associates of Hillary Clinton, including Sidney Blumenthal, were actively giving information to the State Department, and that info was somehow making its way to the FBI.

Not to mention the 5 eyes Intel that didn’t exist but was used as the basis to open up a CI on Trump camp via Papadopoulos. Lots of questions remain but we’re finally starting to get these answers. How much of this info was based on Steele’s dossier? https://t.co/IkDpWdrgEI — Nick Short 🇺🇸 (@PoliticalShort) April 22, 2018

There are still a lot of questions to be answered about the “intelligence” that was used and its origin.