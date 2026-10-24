DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI DDHQ Votes DDHQ Votes Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
NEWS & POLITICS EDITORS
CONTRIBUTORS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

Greg Gutfeld Shows Chris Murphy ‘What an Open Sewer of Racism and Bigotry the Right Has Become‘

Brett T. Follow @TwitchyBrett
Oct 24, 2026 10:00 PM
Advertisement
Greg Gutfeld Shows Chris Murphy ‘What an Open Sewer of Racism and Bigotry the Right Has Become‘
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

Editor's note: The video featured in this post includes shrieking by Jessica Tarlov, so you might want to mute your speakers or turn down the volume significantly.

Advertisement

As this editor reported last week, Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed put out a new campaign ad positioning himself as a man of faith who prays every day … something Washington, D.C., could use more of. The ad didn't show El-Sayed on his prayer rug, but it did include black-and-white shots of a rural Protestant church and a sculpture of a menorah. Here it is again, in case you missed it.

Tarlov was certainly taken by the spot, and she brought it up on Fox News' The Five, saying she wanted more Muslims to be elected. That idea was shot down by co-host Greg Gutfeld, who expressed concern that Muslim candidates like El-Sayed seem to have close attachments to the Muslim Brotherhood.

Sen. Chris Murphy was disgusted by Gutfeld's remarks.

Recommended
Obama Still Thinks You’re Stupid: the Cheesecake Factory Joke That Exposed His Contempt for Normies Just Mindy ABC News: Study Shows Man-Made Climate Change Killed 32,000 People in Europe This Summer Brett T.
Advertisement
Advertisement

Maybe that time that some people did something had an effect on Islam's approval rating. 

Europeans were afraid to be called racist, and now they've been conquered. But at least they're not racist.

***

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians. 

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics CHRIS MURPHY | ABDUL EL-SAYED | FAITH | FOX NEWS | ISLAM

Comments

VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

Obama Still Thinks You’re Stupid: the Cheesecake Factory Joke That Exposed His Contempt for Normies

Obama Still Thinks You’re Stupid: the Cheesecake Factory Joke That Exposed His Contempt for Normies

Just Mindy
ABC News: Study Shows Man-Made Climate Change Killed 32,000 People in Europe This Summer

ABC News: Study Shows Man-Made Climate Change Killed 32,000 People in Europe This Summer

Brett T.
60 Minutes Upset Other Countries Aren't Complying With US Immigration Judges' Orders

60 Minutes Upset Other Countries Aren't Complying With US Immigration Judges' Orders

Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy: Hilarious Political Commentary &amp; Current Events Videos