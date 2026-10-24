Greg Gutfeld Shows Chris Murphy ‘What an Open Sewer of Racism and Bigotry the Right Has Become‘

Editor's note: The video featured in this post includes shrieking by Jessica Tarlov, so you might want to mute your speakers or turn down the volume significantly.

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As this editor reported last week, Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed put out a new campaign ad positioning himself as a man of faith who prays every day … something Washington, D.C., could use more of. The ad didn't show El-Sayed on his prayer rug, but it did include black-and-white shots of a rural Protestant church and a sculpture of a menorah. Here it is again, in case you missed it.

As a man of faith, I pray every day. Faith is a thing there’s just too little of in Washington. https://t.co/1OUOb51AC8 — Dr. Abdul El-Sayed (@AbdulElSayed) October 19, 2026

Tarlov was certainly taken by the spot, and she brought it up on Fox News' The Five, saying she wanted more Muslims to be elected. That idea was shot down by co-host Greg Gutfeld, who expressed concern that Muslim candidates like El-Sayed seem to have close attachments to the Muslim Brotherhood.

Gutfeld: You support this? You want more Muslims in positions of power? https://t.co/IM5sVcOttT — Acyn (@Acyn) October 22, 2026

Sen. Chris Murphy was disgusted by Gutfeld's remarks.

What an open sewer of racism and bigotry the right has become. — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) October 23, 2026

@ChrisMurphyCT What a gullible, genuflecting bunch of dhimmi shitbrains the degenerate commie left has always been. — America! Fu** YEAH! (@RENOWN2U) October 24, 2026

@ChrisMurphyCT And Democrats have become the Leopards Eating Your Face party & will be shocked when the leopards actually eat your face. Especially after you’ve stuffed them full of fraudulent cash & unearned benefits just to gain power. — Stacey (@ScotsFyre) October 23, 2026

@ChrisMurphyCT Islam is a political movement and government structure as well as a “religion”. Their is no color to it 😂 — Ron (@Ronrightside) October 24, 2026

@ChrisMurphyCT What an open sewer of communism and hatred the left has become. — rogerdodger (@cargostick) October 24, 2026

@ChrisMurphyCT Islam is not a race, moron. — Stephen L. Hall (@StephenLHall) October 23, 2026

Oh no, the communists called you a racist, so you better do whatever he says so he might call you racist a little less often — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) October 24, 2026

@ChrisMurphyCT Yeah…someone want to tell Chris here that calling everything “racist” and “bigoted” doesn't work anymore. — Nick Freitas (@NickJFreitas) October 23, 2026

@ChrisMurphyCT Those "magic words" don't work on the New Right, only on Boomers. I KNOW you are a demonic communist, your hate makes me stronger. — Matt Péquegnat (@MystereWriter) October 24, 2026

@ChrisMurphyCT For the record, Islam isn’t a race. — Antico (@antico_org) October 24, 2026

@ChrisMurphyCT Islam is not a race you absolute clown 🤡 — Clown World ™ 🤡 (@ClownWorld) October 23, 2026

@ChrisMurphyCT They don't like you either Chris. You're just useful — Lee Kuan Yimby (@LeeKuanYimby) October 23, 2026

@ChrisMurphyCT Yes, of course, racism and bigotry 🙄… absolutely nothing to do with an ideology completely incompatible with Western values… what a fucking idiot… — Eddie67 (@Eddie671756265) October 24, 2026

@ChrisMurphyCT No one should want islam, which is a political ideology, in a position of authority. Islam is not a person or race. There is no separation of mosque and state. Sharia replaces the constitution. — Iníon Dé (@inion_De_1893) October 24, 2026

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@ChrisMurphyCT Why would Americans want Muslims in positions of power? This is a Christian nation. — David Santa Carla 🦇 (@TheOnlyDSC) October 23, 2026

@ChrisMurphyCT Muslims do not come to this country to assimilate into our culture. They bring the culture they were escaping here for the rest of us to suffer with. — Jeffrey Stimson (@JStim_GenX) October 23, 2026

@ChrisMurphyCT Chris, can you name a single society that has been made better from the mass importation of Muslims? — 🇺🇸🎃 Fazbear Nationalist 👻🇸🇴 (@ALZoomer5047) October 23, 2026

@ChrisMurphyCT So, you still don't understand that Islam is a political system that is incompatible with freedom? Wild. — Political Blasphememes (@PBlasphememes) October 23, 2026

@ChrisMurphyCT Fuck your suicidal false empathy, and fuck your sanctimonious bullshit. — Rollin Hand (@trisagoras) October 23, 2026

Maybe that time that some people did something had an effect on Islam's approval rating.

Europeans were afraid to be called racist, and now they've been conquered. But at least they're not racist.

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