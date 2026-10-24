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Emmanuel Macron Marks 'First Time' France Has Faced a Terrorist Attack Over Skin Color or Religion

Brett T. Follow @TwitchyBrett
Oct 24, 2026 6:00 PM
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Emmanuel Macron Marks 'First Time' France Has Faced a Terrorist Attack Over Skin Color or Religion
Ludovic Marin/Pool via AP

One person was killed and several others were wounded on Friday in a Paris suburb when a suspect began firing from his vehicle. French President Emmanuel Macron, who needs to be dealing with the students "asking for safe schools, enough teachers, and smaller classes," according to Rep. Ro Khanna, said that the gunman had deliberately chosen not to fire upon some people due to their skin color and appearance. Ali Rabeh, the mayor of Trappes, said the person killed was of African origin, while another of the wounded was of North African origin.

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Macron told the press that the terrorist attack marked a turning point for France and that "this is the first time there has been a terrorist act to kill our compatriots, our children, because of their skin color or the religion they are given." 

Really.

That post earned a Community Note:

Readers added context

Macron called the attack a turning point as the first terrorist act targeting victims based on skin color or religion, but the 2012 Toulouse shootings by Mohammed Merah were Islamist terrorist attacks targeting a Jewish school and victims due to their religion.

Oh, and then there was the Bataclan terrorist attacks in 2015, for which ISIS declared responsibility the following day. Three French nationals — Ismaël Omar Mostefaï, Samy Amimour, and Foued Mohamed-Aggad — shot up an Eagles of Death Metal concert at the Bataclan, killing 90, while coordinated suicide bombings and shootings at cafés and restaurants in central Paris killed another 40.

Oh, and then there was 2016, when a Tunisian Muslim rammed a truck into a crowd in Nice, killing 86 and wounding 458.

Apparently not.

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Oh, and then there were the 12 people shot and killed at the offices of Charlie Hebdo in 2015. The terrorists identified themselves as affiliated with al-Qaeda.

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One man of African descent was killed by a white man, and it marks "a turning point for France."

***

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News Topics DOMESTIC TERRORISM | EMMANUEL MACRON | FRANCE | ISLAMIC TERRORISM | TERRORISM

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