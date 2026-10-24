Emmanuel Macron Marks 'First Time' France Has Faced a Terrorist Attack Over Skin Color or Religion

One person was killed and several others were wounded on Friday in a Paris suburb when a suspect began firing from his vehicle. French President Emmanuel Macron, who needs to be dealing with the students "asking for safe schools, enough teachers, and smaller classes," according to Rep. Ro Khanna, said that the gunman had deliberately chosen not to fire upon some people due to their skin color and appearance. Ali Rabeh, the mayor of Trappes, said the person killed was of African origin, while another of the wounded was of North African origin.

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Macron told the press that the terrorist attack marked a turning point for France and that "this is the first time there has been a terrorist act to kill our compatriots, our children, because of their skin color or the religion they are given."

Really.

Terrorist shooting in Paris suburb marks 'turning point for France', Macron says https://t.co/I2uEwH7NZO — Sky News (@SkyNews) October 23, 2026

That post earned a Community Note:

Readers added context Macron called the attack a turning point as the first terrorist act targeting victims based on skin color or religion, but the 2012 Toulouse shootings by Mohammed Merah were Islamist terrorist attacks targeting a Jewish school and victims due to their religion.

Oh, and then there was the Bataclan terrorist attacks in 2015, for which ISIS declared responsibility the following day. Three French nationals — Ismaël Omar Mostefaï, Samy Amimour, and Foued Mohamed-Aggad — shot up an Eagles of Death Metal concert at the Bataclan, killing 90, while coordinated suicide bombings and shootings at cafés and restaurants in central Paris killed another 40.

Oh, and then there was 2016, when a Tunisian Muslim rammed a truck into a crowd in Nice, killing 86 and wounding 458.

One person killed is a “turning point for France,” but the 130 people killed at the Bataclan by Islamists isn’t? — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) October 23, 2026

Apparently not.

“it is the first time we have had ‌a terrorist act that was planned to kill our compatriots, our children, based on the colour of their skin or their religion," Mr Macron said. Conveniently, forgetting all of the Islamic terrorist attacks in France. — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) October 23, 2026

Oh, and then there were the 12 people shot and killed at the offices of Charlie Hebdo in 2015. The terrorists identified themselves as affiliated with al-Qaeda.

@SkyNews @Age_of_Deceit This should have marked the turning point. Its way too late now to do anything about it. https://t.co/7DLFS9Y8wD — Neil Gibson (@neil_gibson1975) October 23, 2026

@SkyNews Not Nice. Not Bataclan. Not Charlie Hebdo. But THIS is a turning point? Macron is just evil. — Xplor3r (@SmotheringNft) October 23, 2026

@SkyNews Charlie hebdo? Bataclan? The guy that behaded the priest? The one with the lorry that run over a bunch of people? — Mirko Garozzo (@mirkogarozzo) October 23, 2026

@SkyNews Ok so it’s terrorism when African migrants are killed, but it’s a misunderstanding when native Frenchmen are killed by middle eastern or African migrants. Reading you loud and clear 👌 — Nick Hamerla (@Telemachian) October 24, 2026

@SkyNews You'd think being colonized by foreigners who proceed to smash up over a thousand years of culture and infrastructure whilst robbing the normal French people blind, would be a turning point. — Nilihus (@nilihus99124) October 24, 2026

@SkyNews Since the 2012 Merah shootings (the start of the recent wave) there have been 62 acts of Islamic terrorism on French soil leaving 305 dead and 973 injured Yet this marks the nations's turning point according to @EmmanuelMacron He perfectly exemplifies the corruption of the EU — Citrinitas (@BookOfGates) October 23, 2026

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@SkyNews The Bataclan wasnt a turning point. Even though the truth was so horrific they hid the details from the public. France is doomed because they elect Marxists who hate the French. — Thomas Dahlgren (@Alias4ThomasD) October 23, 2026

@SkyNews This is the turning point, everybody! Nothing else has happened before so important as this. — KittyKittyKitty (@KittyMidge) October 23, 2026

@SkyNews Apparently this is the first terrorist attack in France according to Macron. — UAP Jedi 🛸 (@UAPJedi) October 23, 2026

@SkyNews @zerohedge France has recorded a total of 2,654 terrorist incidents since 1970. One terror attack in Nice, France, killed 86 people and injured 458. — Lady of Shallot (@pandas4peace2) October 23, 2026

@SkyNews And just like that, the Nice Massacre was dismissed. https://t.co/8hjZv9UXWt — Pointed Commentary (@RoyCalbeck) October 24, 2026

@SkyNews It's not a turning point. It's a breaking point. — Bodie MacGovern (@bomac_macbo) October 24, 2026

@SkyNews How can that be an inflection point if it doesn't even make the top 10 of worst terror attacks in recent memory in France? — Mikel (@mikellpzdetorre) October 23, 2026

@SkyNews Why? Because it's the first time French fought back? All of the other terrorist attacks against French people in France are irrelevant for this domestically abused little president of France? — pp 🇭🇷 (@HrPrethodnica) October 24, 2026

One person killed by a white schizophrenic is a ‘turning point’ for France but the Bataclan massacre (130 dead) and Charlie Hebdo weren’t? Got it, okay. — Landeur 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@Landeur) October 23, 2026

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@SkyNews Bataclan should have been a turning point for France in 2015, along with Charlie Hebdo. After their mealy mouthed platitudes, bent politicians continued to keep on with its agenda to make the French people outcasts in their own country, prioritising those who want them dead. — Llama Chameleon (@cultureclubbbed) October 23, 2026

One man of African descent was killed by a white man, and it marks "a turning point for France."

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