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Phrase Haze: Dem ‘Moderate’ James Talarico Blames Prior Woke Comments on Being ‘Inarticulate’

Warren Squire Follow @magnum_ck
Oct 25, 2026 4:10 AM
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Phrase Haze: Dem ‘Moderate’ James Talarico Blames Prior Woke Comments on Being ‘Inarticulate’
AP Photo/Eric Gay

When Texas Democrat James Talarico became his party’s U.S. Senate candidate, he brought with him a ton of woke baggage. Talarico is superwoke. He supports men in women’s sports, believes there are six genders, says the American flag is a ‘complicated symbol,’ and that God is non-binary. Talarico is clearly a far-left Democrat. But he's trying to sell himself now as a moderate one. So what about all those prior woke comments? Talarico says he was just being ‘inarticulate.’ Sure, James.

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Here’s more. (READ)

Talarico is asked about his prior woke comments.

His response?

He was "inarticulate."

"I think what I've regretted is kind of how I phrased certain things."

"When you pull out maybe the most inarticulate of those things to make an attack ad, I certainly regret not articulating my position more clearly."

He doesn't regret any of his positions, just how he phrased them in a way that told you what he actually believes.

He didn't try to hide who he actually is back then.

Which is exactly what he's doing now.

Imagine buying the 'moderated' Talarico narrative that's being shoveled out by this guy and his campaign.

Talarico actually regrets the hours of video exposing who he really is. His 'inarticulate' excuse is a lame lie. Here's a clip from his recent interview with Michael Barbaro of The New York Times. (WATCH)

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Wow, words mean things. Who knew, right?

It’s hard to chalk up these unpopular opinions to being young and naive. Talarico is 37, after all.

It’s not. He meant exactly what he said.

Posters say Talarico doesn’t have an articulation problem; he has a clearly voiced ideology problem that places him way outside the mainstream.

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Know this: Talarico is lying to convince voters he is someone and something he is not. If he wins in November, the real James Talarico will be sworn in, not the 'moderate' one he's presently pretending to be.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | JAMES TALARICO | MEDIA BIAS | WOKE | DEMOCRAT PARTY | LGBTQ+

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