Phrase Haze: Dem ‘Moderate’ James Talarico Blames Prior Woke Comments on Being ‘Inarticulate’

When Texas Democrat James Talarico became his party’s U.S. Senate candidate, he brought with him a ton of woke baggage. Talarico is superwoke. He supports men in women’s sports, believes there are six genders, says the American flag is a ‘complicated symbol,’ and that God is non-binary. Talarico is clearly a far-left Democrat. But he's trying to sell himself now as a moderate one. So what about all those prior woke comments? Talarico says he was just being ‘inarticulate.’ Sure, James.

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Talarico is asked about his prior woke comments. His response? He was "inarticulate." "I think what I've regretted is kind of how I phrased certain things." "When you pull out maybe the most inarticulate of those things to make an attack ad, I certainly regret not articulating my position more clearly." He doesn't regret any of his positions, just how he phrased them in a way that told you what he actually believes. He didn't try to hide who he actually is back then. Which is exactly what he's doing now. Imagine buying the 'moderated' Talarico narrative that's being shoveled out by this guy and his campaign.

Talarico actually regrets the hours of video exposing who he really is. His 'inarticulate' excuse is a lame lie. Here's a clip from his recent interview with Michael Barbaro of The New York Times. (WATCH)

Talarico is asked about his prior woke comments. His response? He was "inarticulate." "I think what I've regretted is kind of how I phrased certain things." "When you pull out maybe the most inarticulate of those things to make an attack ad, I certainly regret not articulating my position more clearly." He doesn't regret any of his positions, just how he phrased them in a way that told you what he actually believes. He didn't try to hide who he actually is back then. Which is exactly what he's doing now. Imagine buying the 'moderated' Talarico narrative that's being shoveled out by this guy and his campaign. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 23, 2026

I regret speaking clearly enough that people could understand me. — Matt Wright (@mattwr) October 23, 2026

Wow, words mean things. Who knew, right?

It’s hard to chalk up these unpopular opinions to being young and naive. Talarico is 37, after all.

"Golly gee whiz. Awe shucks. I said the quiet part out loud." — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) October 23, 2026

The 'aw shucks' misdirection campaign this guy runs is so pathetically transparent. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 23, 2026

How is “God is nonbinary” phrased inarticulately? — CharlieOscarCharlieOscar (@CoCoDeSoFlo) October 23, 2026

It’s not. He meant exactly what he said.

Posters say Talarico doesn’t have an articulation problem; he has a clearly voiced ideology problem that places him way outside the mainstream.

He articulated his radical ideas quite distinctly. His articulation is not the problem... — attorneybyprofession (@ATTYBYCHOICE) October 24, 2026

Talarico is many things. Inarticulate is not one of them. — CowLivesMatter (@ProtesterLone) October 24, 2026

The moment the election is over(win or lose), he'll go right back to articulating those things in the same way. — AdamInHTownTX (@AdamInHTownTX) October 23, 2026

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Know this: Talarico is lying to convince voters he is someone and something he is not. If he wins in November, the real James Talarico will be sworn in, not the 'moderate' one he's presently pretending to be.

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