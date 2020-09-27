At least one Republican in the Senate is more than happy to oblige any Democrats who want no part of Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s Supreme Court nomination process.

Saturday, we wrote about Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Connecticut) tweeting that he refuses to accept Barrett’s nomination process as legitimate and will not meet with her. Well, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz (R) says he’s all for that.

Excellent idea! And if you & all your Dem colleagues boycott the hearing altogether, we’ll avoid the political circus & the desperate attempts to smear Judge Barrett and her family. And we’ll confirm her faster! https://t.co/G30D217Cyt — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) September 27, 2020

It sure sounds like a win-win.

If the Liberals refuse to meet ACB, then don’t hold a hearing and just vote. https://t.co/8rsmYpFgWe — Bonnie (@BonShores) September 27, 2020

A boycott would be excellent. She already went through that charade in 2017. Just vote and confirm. https://t.co/QhPhc3uMFF — RichardCunningham MD (@CunninghamMD) September 27, 2020

Fantastic. Let's get this done next week! https://t.co/fT9V9kVUAh — Steve Gordon (@stevemgordon67) September 27, 2020

Democrats have finally come up with an idea I may be able to support. Ted Cruz details. https://t.co/lTiwIvJn0N — Chris Denhart (@ChrizDDv3) September 27, 2020

This is the kind of bipartisanship America needs.

