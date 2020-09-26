Hey, we’re perfectly fine with every single Democrat stepping aside and making Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation to the Supreme Court as quick as possible. So we hope they all follow Sen. Richard Blumenthal’s lead and refuse to meet with Barrett. Blumenthal’s excuse is that he doesn’t want to lend any credibility to this illegitimate process. He must be going by the “RBG’s dying wish” clause of the Constitution.

He’s voting no anyway, so who cares? For what it’s worth, here’s the rest of his temper tantrum:

“An extreme jurist.” And this guy misses Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

