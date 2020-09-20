House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has refused to rule out impeaching President Trump if the Republican-controlled Senate attempts to confirm his Supreme Court nominee during a lame-duck session of Congress.

One of those pushing back against Pelosi’s suggestion is Democrat and former Obama White House chief of staff Rahm Emanuel.

Trending

So, Rahm Emanuel says Speaker Pelosi is engaging in “corrosive” politics.

Wonder if other Democrats (and how many, if so) feel the same as Emanuel?

***

RELATED:

UNHINGED! Nancy Pelosi babbles about impeaching Trump or Barr if Senate GOP tries voting on SCOTUS in bizarre interview

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Democratshouse of representativesNancy Pelosirahm EmanuelSenateSupreme Court