It’s September 2020, and the Left is desperately clinging to an excerpt from a Bob Woodward book.

Former Obama adviser David Axelrod has joined the chorus of those attempting to slam Trump for something he said earlier this year that has amazingly been kept under wraps (for months) until this past week.

There is a justifiable uproar over what @realDonaldTrump did in February, when he downplayed the seriousness of a virus that he knew to be airborne and deadly.

But what about what he’s doing RIGHT NOW?https://t.co/bF8YSKlCCL — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) September 13, 2020

The problem for Axelrod is that his Twitter timeline would fail to meet his own standard.

Hi David. Here's you encouraging the gathering of large crowds during a pandemic https://t.co/fuCDpAhQ8K pic.twitter.com/7tJgHMLrEh — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 13, 2020

.@davidaxelrod If you know the virus is airborne and deadly, why are you encouraging people to gather in large crowds in close proximity to each other? Seems dangerous. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 13, 2020

Axelrod’s double-standard aside, Trump has explained that his intention early on was to promote a calm response to the threat.

ABC's Jon Karl: "Why did you lie to the American people and why should we trust what we have to say now?" Trump: "I'm not gonna jump up and down and scream, 'PEOPLE ARE GOING TO DIE!' No, I'm not going to do that. We're going to get through this." pic.twitter.com/6Dk1u1DFjT — Kelb Hull (@CalebJHull) September 10, 2020

It’s doubtful that even the most ardent Trump supporters believe that his administration’s response to the coronavirus was flawless. There will always be plenty to second-guess when it comes to presidential administrations responding to various crises.

Perhaps someday David Axelrod can share a thread about the Obama administration’s response to H1N1.

