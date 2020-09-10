While weâ€™re not trying to suggest that Donald Trumpâ€™s decision to play down the threat posed by COVID19 was necessarily the right move, weâ€™ve also got to admit that he makes a valid point here:

Bob Woodward had my quotes for many months. If he thought they were so bad or dangerous, why didnâ€™t he immediately report them in an effort to save lives? Didnâ€™t he have an obligation to do so? No, because he knew they were good and proper answers. Calm, no panic! â€” Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 10, 2020

Why is Bob Woodward getting so much love from the media and Left despite the fact that he sat on this information for months?

Bingo. â€” Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) September 10, 2020

I wonâ€™t say this oftenâ€¦. Donald Trump is right. https://t.co/sHVhfWFu6b â€” Mickey White (@BiasedGirl) September 10, 2020

Hold Donald Trump accountable for deception, by all means. But donâ€™t let Bob Woodward off the hook for effectively being willing to put peopleâ€™s lives in danger in order to boost his book sales.