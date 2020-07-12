Earlier this week, Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Missouri) released a screenshot of a profane email reply from ESPN NBA reporter Adrian Wojnarowski. The response was to an email blast of Hawley’s criticizing the way the NBA has handled its relationship with China.

On Saturday, reports surfaced saying ESPN has suspended Wojnarowski.

Trending

A statement from ESPN (via Outkick.com):

“This is completely unacceptable behavior and we do not condone it. It is inexcusable for anyone working for ESPN to respond in the way Adrian did to Senator Hawley. We are addressing it directly with Adrian and specifics of those conversations will remain internal.”

Weighing in on the suspension Sunday morning, Sen. Hawley remains focused on the overarching issue.

Clearly, Hawley is less concerned about a couple of unpleasantries directed at him than he is about the state of the mainstream sports media’s coverage (or lack thereof) of the NBA’s relationship with China.

Don’t miss the point, ESPN.

***

RELATED:

Too little TOO LATE: ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski backpedals in pathetic statement after f-bomb hate mail to Sen. Hawley made public

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Adrian WojnarowskiChinaespnJosh HawleyNBA