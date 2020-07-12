Earlier this week, Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Missouri) released a screenshot of a profane email reply from ESPN NBA reporter Adrian Wojnarowski. The response was to an email blast of Hawley’s criticizing the way the NBA has handled its relationship with China.

Claims he was hacked in 3, 2, 1: ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski sends Sen. Josh Hawley f-bomb hate mail over China (screenshot) https://t.co/gdCI7IV4ic — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) July 10, 2020

On Saturday, reports surfaced saying ESPN has suspended Wojnarowski.

BREAKING: Woj has been suspended by ESPN https://t.co/9Ks4YE6rTg pic.twitter.com/gQLtIn36Hx — Ryan Glasspiegel (@sportsrapport) July 12, 2020

ESPN suspends Adrian Wojnarowski without pay for 'F–k you' email to Missouri senator https://t.co/M0NJJVpwZb pic.twitter.com/uDE7k2yR0k — New York Post (@nypost) July 12, 2020

A statement from ESPN (via Outkick.com):

“This is completely unacceptable behavior and we do not condone it. It is inexcusable for anyone working for ESPN to respond in the way Adrian did to Senator Hawley. We are addressing it directly with Adrian and specifics of those conversations will remain internal.”

Weighing in on the suspension Sunday morning, Sen. Hawley remains focused on the overarching issue.

.@espn don’t suspend a reporter, ask tough questions of @NBA about their pro-#China, anti-America bias. Start reporting for goodness sake https://t.co/No0rG4mS1L — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) July 12, 2020

Clearly, Hawley is less concerned about a couple of unpleasantries directed at him than he is about the state of the mainstream sports media’s coverage (or lack thereof) of the NBA’s relationship with China.

Don’t miss the point, ESPN.

