President Donald Trump tweeted on Sunday morning that the U.S. is going to be designating Antifa as a terrorist organization.

In two of his previous tweets from over the weekend, Trump had indicated that he believes Antifa is directly tied to the ongoing protests.

A terrorist designation allows law enforcement to approach the investigation of incidents by the group differently.

“This is a big deal because it will allow the United States to legally mobilize anti-terrorism law enforcement efforts, begin investigating roots and cells and use appropriate force to protect American communities from the organized terrorism of this communist-backed group.”

