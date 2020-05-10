In a tweet that sends irony meters into orbit, Planned Parenthood would like to wish all the moms out there a Happy Mother’s Day.

We’re talking about an organization that exists to help prevent motherhood, but whatever.

This is a joke, right? https://t.co/a1yeFzKZ1Q — Virginia Kruta (@VAKruta) May 10, 2020

Sadly, no.

I'm pretty sure if your mom went the @PPFA route you are not reading this or able to thank you mother… just sayin'… https://t.co/j5IZq4mwZ4 — Tony Shaffer (@T_S_P_O_O_K_Y) May 10, 2020

Happy Mother's Day from the world's #1 ender of motherhood. https://t.co/SSZMydzPdS — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) May 10, 2020

maybe don’t tweet today https://t.co/kdDzKgHyeA — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) May 10, 2020

Yeah, they should probably go ahead and sit this one out.

