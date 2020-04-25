CNN aired a special featuring Sesame Street characters and others discussing COVID-19 while also helping forward a couple Democrat talking points in the process. Big Bird, Oscar the Grouch and Elmo were among the characters helping explain coronavirus:

Also on hand was Dr. Leana Wen. Does that name sound familiar? In any case, Wen helped explain to kids how to protect themselves:

The Dems will appreciate the narrative boost.

There’s also the issue of all the exploding irony detectors:

Wen was the president of Planned Parenthood for several months in 2018 and 2019, but CNN didn’t seem to think that part of her bio was worth sharing.

Weird that CNN didn’t feel it necessary to mention Wen’s most recent job.

