CNN aired a special featuring Sesame Street characters and others discussing COVID-19 while also helping forward a couple Democrat talking points in the process. Big Bird, Oscar the Grouch and Elmo were among the characters helping explain coronavirus:

“I don’t want to be anywhere near you!” @oscarthegrouch is discovering the perks of social distancing. “This social distancing thing is kind of a grouch's dream.” #CNNSesameStreet https://t.co/XTrBRtkCGu pic.twitter.com/3Z9iMhNQQi — CNN (@CNN) April 25, 2020

.@elmo wonders why people are wearing masks outside even though it’s not Halloween.@drsanjaygupta shows him how to easily make a mask and also how to sing “Happy Birthday” when washing his hands to prevent spreading germs. https://t.co/icV04F4FNW #CNNSesameStreet pic.twitter.com/wpmMFqv4j9 — CNN (@CNN) April 25, 2020

Also on hand was Dr. Leana Wen. Does that name sound familiar? In any case, Wen helped explain to kids how to protect themselves:

“Do not drink soap or detergent or bleach or anything that you and your parents use to clean your house,” @DrLeanaWen warns kids in the #CNNSesameStreet town hall. “These are very dangerous things to drink. … You should use soap, though, on your hands.” https://t.co/TES9Dj9Rs4 pic.twitter.com/JxJfesjRfZ — CNN (@CNN) April 25, 2020

The Dems will appreciate the narrative boost.

The President was not telling people’s to drink bleach, the Media did. — KAG-“Made in America” (@karmic20250405) April 25, 2020

There’s also the issue of all the exploding irony detectors:

😂😂😂”Former Baltimore County Health Commissioner”. They also sometimes add “emergency medicine doctor”. Just completely ignore her most recent role as President of Planned Parenthood. CNN is so disgraceful.

Big Bird is probably the most honest personality on that channel. — Rawpimple (@Rawpimple1) April 25, 2020

Wen was the president of Planned Parenthood for several months in 2018 and 2019, but CNN didn’t seem to think that part of her bio was worth sharing.

How crushed will Big Bird be when he finds out Dr. Wen was the president of Planned Parenthood and all the atrocities she is responsible for? — FIDELIO (@talkingshroom) April 25, 2020

Weird that CNN didn’t feel it necessary to mention Wen’s most recent job.