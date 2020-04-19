Former South Carolina Gov. and ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley shares her displeasure with the state of Illinois for seeking a bailout of its pension system.

This is infuriating. We can’t bailout Illinois’s notoriously corrupt and mismanaged pension system. We can’t have Congress going to the trough for things like like. States should not get windfalls. It All has to be paid back. https://t.co/hZedgfrID4 — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) April 19, 2020

From the Chicago Sun-Times:

Illinois Senate Democrats are asking the federal government for more than $41 billion in federal aid — about a quarter of it for a pension fund bailout — to keep the state financially afloat as the coronavirus pandemic continues to slash revenues across the board.

According to that article, the pension fund bailout would be about $10 billion.

No pension bailouts!!!!! The individual states failed their constituents…it’s not up to the rest of the country to pay for their mistakes. https://t.co/17hndpHAGA — KP Kop (@KPkski) April 19, 2020

Poorly run democrat led states must not be bailed out. This does not surprise me. The people in states like Illinois and CT voted their representatives into office. Let them figure it out. https://t.co/UQ7ETEv5nd — Wahoos79 (@Wahoos79) April 19, 2020

