Former South Carolina Gov. and ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley shares her displeasure with the state of Illinois for seeking a bailout of its pension system.

From the Chicago Sun-Times:

Illinois Senate Democrats are asking the federal government for more than $41 billion in federal aid — about a quarter of it for a pension fund bailout — to keep the state financially afloat as the coronavirus pandemic continues to slash revenues across the board.

According to that article, the pension fund bailout would be about $10 billion.

