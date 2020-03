It’s clear that many politicians are viewing the coronavirus outbreak as a political opportunity.

Democrat Sen. Ed Markey’s used coronavirus to make a case for single-payer healthcare. Sen. Bob Casey’s used coronavirus to push gun control.

Even local politicians are getting in on the act:

The Mayor of Champaign, Illinois just signed a sweeping executive order giving her the ability to ban the sale of firearms and ammunition because of…Wuhan coronavirus? There are no cases of the virus in town or the surrounding areas. https://t.co/CLOHveHWxU — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) March 13, 2020

Pavlich writes at Townhall.com:

According to a local report from WAND 17, Champaign Mayor Deborah Frank Feinen has issued an executive order that would give her office “extraordinary powers.” She has issued the order despite the town and surrounding area not having a single case of the disease. “The executive order allows the city to be flexible to properly respond to the emergency needs of our community. None of the options will necessarily will be implemented but are available in order to protect the welfare and safety of our community if needed,” Jeff Hamilton the City of Champaign’s Communications Manger told WAND-TV.

Read it all here.

The words of Rahm Emanuel still apply:

They never let a crisis go to waste, do they — Glenn Amurgis (@gamurgis) March 13, 2020

No they do not.

Never let a crisis-based opportunity to shred the Constitution

Go to waste https://t.co/JJtK3BPZpZ — Jim Hanson (@JimHansonDC) March 13, 2020

Of course she did. Why do voters keep putting people like this mayor into positions of political power? https://t.co/GuWcNxQ6Eo — Ken Gardner (@KenGardner11) March 13, 2020

It doesn’t get anymore unconstitutional than that. — Just 'State' (@Creed1009) March 13, 2020

There's no suspending the Second Amendment because of a virus. https://t.co/HyfLQyaQ0S — Kim Priestap 🔥 (@kimpriestap) March 13, 2020

Naturally the list doesn’t stop with guns:

It’s almost like some politicians are salivating at the opportunities they think will be presented by the coronavirus.