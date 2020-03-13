The World Health Organization made a determination today about the current status of the coronavirus:

Senator Ed Markey, joining the many in not missing a political opportunity amid the spread of the virus, pitched “single-payer” healthcare:

That might make total sense… unless you take the next step and actually think about it:

Trending

Markey’s tweet has been met with a resounding “no thanks” from many:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: coronavirusCOVID-19medicare for allSen. Ed MarkeySingle payer healthcare