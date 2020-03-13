The World Health Organization made a determination today about the current status of the coronavirus:

GENEVA (AP) — World Health Organization chief says Europe now the epicenter of the world's coronavirus pandemic. — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) March 13, 2020

Senator Ed Markey, joining the many in not missing a political opportunity amid the spread of the virus, pitched “single-payer” healthcare:

You know what would make everyone feel better right now? A single payer healthcare system. — Ed Markey (@EdMarkey) March 13, 2020

That might make total sense… unless you take the next step and actually think about it:

This talking point is remarkably resilient, even as private labs and hospitals produce tests faster and more reliably than the CDC, Italy's system is on the brink of collapse, and Britain's NHS was virtually overwhelmed by just under 200 cases. https://t.co/9PYkULwMMa https://t.co/U8YgwdwByq — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) March 13, 2020

Markey’s tweet has been met with a resounding “no thanks” from many:

Working well for Italy right now. — Kyle Fields (@KyleFieldsHere) March 13, 2020

Like Italy? — Mag Wildwood (@MagWildwood1) March 13, 2020

I’m sure it’s been very comforting for those in China and Italy, who have one. — Man-Bear-Pig (@Man_Bear_Pig3) March 13, 2020

That would make me feel FAR worse. https://t.co/kHyrCchYyg — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) March 13, 2020

Except for people over 60 who a single payer healthcare system would refuse to treat. https://t.co/mkm2en7lu1 — RBe (@RBPundit) March 13, 2020

No. We would all feel far worse, and probably would have far more deaths than we have now. https://t.co/CCrDM9DRJl — Goo T. Gwaba (@GooGwaba) March 13, 2020

It’s certainly working well for Italy. — AmyG (@AmyTGargan1) March 13, 2020

"What if, like, the CDC, but way more of it" https://t.co/ncRVI8WnKS — Social Distancing Rob (@robkroese) March 13, 2020