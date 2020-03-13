You know it’s not really a crisis until Democrats can find a way to use it to push for gun control.
Take it away, Sen. Bob Casey!
Right now in America, it is easier to get an AR-15 than a test kit for COVID-19.
— Senator Bob Casey (@SenBobCasey) March 13, 2020
See what he did there?
It’s pretty gross, to be honest.
Don’t do this… ugh. https://t.co/26DxSpNdsG
— Brad Polumbo (@brad_polumbo) March 13, 2020
They literally don’t know how not to do this.
It’s also easier to get heroin. What’s your point, exactly? https://t.co/SeXpwFooXG
— Cam Edwards (@CamEdwards) March 13, 2020
Good. Cause I’m more scared of your tyrannical impulses than I am coronavirus.
— Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) March 13, 2020
This tweet needs to make @SirajAHashmi’s list. Lay off the gun grabbing politics, please. Doesn’t help quelling fears surrounding #CoronavirusPandemic . https://t.co/Gsk2jzTwCK
— Gabriella Hoffman (@Gabby_Hoffman) March 13, 2020
Right now in America is easier to get an AR-15, than it is to find a member of Congress that doesn’t use a crisis to push a political agenda.
— Joe (@joebmcl) March 13, 2020
Weaponizing a pandemic to advance an unrelated political agenda. Keeping it classy Senator. #NeverLetACrisisGoToWaste
— Matthew Kolken (@mkolken) March 13, 2020
Stupid. Stupid. Stupid. Democrats have lost all sense of ….no, that's it.
— Annie_Bannany (@Annie_Bannany) March 13, 2020