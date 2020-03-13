You know it’s not really a crisis until Democrats can find a way to use it to push for gun control.

Take it away, Sen. Bob Casey!

Right now in America, it is easier to get an AR-15 than a test kit for COVID-19. — Senator Bob Casey (@SenBobCasey) March 13, 2020

See what he did there?

It’s pretty gross, to be honest.

They literally don’t know how not to do this.

It’s also easier to get heroin. What’s your point, exactly? https://t.co/SeXpwFooXG — Cam Edwards (@CamEdwards) March 13, 2020

Good. Cause I’m more scared of your tyrannical impulses than I am coronavirus. — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) March 13, 2020

This tweet needs to make @SirajAHashmi’s list. Lay off the gun grabbing politics, please. Doesn’t help quelling fears surrounding #CoronavirusPandemic . https://t.co/Gsk2jzTwCK — Gabriella Hoffman (@Gabby_Hoffman) March 13, 2020

Right now in America is easier to get an AR-15, than it is to find a member of Congress that doesn’t use a crisis to push a political agenda. — Joe (@joebmcl) March 13, 2020

Weaponizing a pandemic to advance an unrelated political agenda. Keeping it classy Senator. #NeverLetACrisisGoToWaste — Matthew Kolken (@mkolken) March 13, 2020