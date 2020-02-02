If you listen to the Democrats running for president, it’s easy to become depressed into thinking the capitalistic, free enterprise economic system that has made the U.S. a world leader is unpopular and needs to be replaced.

But, if you listen to actual Americans, you will hear something different. According to a new NBC/Wall Street Journal poll, capitalism is still widely favored in this nation, and socialism is widely disliked.

Capitalism’s still going strong.

Someone might want to alert the Democrats who are running for president.

Safe to say running against capitalism is a loser and running favoring socialism is an even bigger loser.

