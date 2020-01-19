Democrat Rep. Hakeem Jeffries had no answer when ‘Fox News Sunday’ host Chris Wallace pressed him on members of his party yucking it up after Speaker Nancy Pelosi said there was “no joy” in impeaching President Trump.

Watch Democrat Hakeem Jeffries say with a straight face "there was no joy there" at Pelosi's impeachment signing ceremony "We just saw the pictures, Congressman"pic.twitter.com/R2n3YTMMjp — Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) January 19, 2020

Speaker Nancy Pelosi: We take no joy in impeaching Trump. It is a sad and somber event.

Also Nancy Pelosi:

Nancy Pelosi fist bumps impeachment with Bill Maher. Spare us the lecture about being serious and somber, Nancy. pic.twitter.com/E0t2ZNWX91 — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) January 18, 2020

But remember, they aren’t doing this because they dislike Trump or anything.

Jeffries just said "we don't dislike this president." Yet, he supported Green's flawed 2018 impeachment effort before the Ukraine call and once denounced Trump as the "Grand Wizard of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue." https://t.co/cL46ttkgH7 — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) January 19, 2020

Then there was this.

So much for a ‘sad and somber’ occasion: Mitch McConnell rips Nancy Pelosi for handing out impeachment souvenirs https://t.co/SkE5HSa2fn — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) January 16, 2020

Oh yeah. Totally sad. Totally somber.

