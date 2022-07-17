Johan Miranda, a self-described comic in Los Angeles, took to Twitter a few days ago to dump on the United States after “being undocumented for 30 years” and “finally” receiving his green card.

He tweeted:

“After being undocumented for 30 years I’ve finally been approved for a U.S. green card, which now in 2022 feels like scoring a ticket to the Titanic.”

After being undocumented for 30 years I’ve finally been approved for a U.S. green card, which now in 2022 feels like scoring a ticket to the Titanic. — Johan Miranda (@JohanComedy) July 15, 2022

And this came to the attention of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis press secretary Christina Pushaw who responded with this simple message for our new green-card holder:

“You can always leave.”

You can always leave — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) July 15, 2022

Oh, and a pro-tip. . .

Don’t come after Christina:

america is not perfect and u have free will to criticize it as a citizen or not — ⚘ (@namjoonskis) July 15, 2022

Another perfect response:

“Sure. And we have free will to mock anyone who criticizes a country that they came to illegally and chose to pursue citizenship. That’s how free speech works. So… If he thinks it’s like the Titanic, that is a shipwreck, so why would he stay on the ship?”

Sure. And we have free will to mock anyone who criticizes a country that they came to illegally and chose to pursue citizenship. That’s how free speech works. So… If he thinks it’s like the Titanic, that is a shipwreck, so why would he stay on the ship? — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) July 17, 2022

Bam!

***

Recent Posts:

‘An ideology that cares little for human life’: Quote shared by Brit Hume torches ‘extreme environmentalism’

We regret to inform you that they’re trying to cancel the James Webb Space Telescope

Wow, who knew singer David Crosby was such an a-hole?

WATCH: Mayor Bowser WHINES about illegal immigrants filling up DC homeless shelters