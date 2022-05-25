Dana Loesch asks six questions that every politician *should* be asking after the Uvalde massacre

Dana Loesch has six questions that every politician should be asking in the wake of yesterday’s horrific massacre in Uvalde, Texas where 19 kids and two teachers were gunned down by an 18-year-old.

They are:

“1) How did this murderer get into the school?

2) What security did this school have and how can we protect schools like we protect our concerts, banks, museums?

3) WHERE WERE HIS PARENTS AND THE ADULTS IN HIS LIFE?

4) How did he buy a handgun?

5) Did he pass a background check?

6) No one in his house saw what was going on?”

Dana added, “these are the questions asked by people who not only want answers, but solutions”:

These are the questions asked by people who not only want answers, but solutions. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) May 25, 2022

As for what we know about the gunman, the Washington Post reported that he was bullied in school and had become “increasingly violent”:

Texas school shooter was bullied as a child, grew increasingly violent, friends say https://t.co/MOtLLyFZZu — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) May 25, 2022

Cutting your own face is what you’d call a “missed sign,” from the Post:

They used to play video games such as Fortnite and Call of Duty. But then Ramos changed. Once, Valdez said, Ramos pulled up to a park where they often played basketball and had cuts all over his face. He first said a cat had scratched his face.

“Then he told me the truth, that he’d cut up his face with knives over and over and over,” Valdez said. “I was like, ‘You’re crazy, bro, why would you do that?’” Ramos said he did it for fun, Valdez recalled.

This didn’t worry anyone?

Valdez said Ramos drove around with another friend at night sometimes and shot at random people with a BB gun. He also egged people’s cars, Valdez said.

It’s also clear from the Post’s report that he was known to police:

As he grew older, problems at home became more acute and more apparent to neighbors, Flores said. He described seeing police at the house and witnessing blowups between Ramos and his mother.

A report in The Daily Mail added that he was bullied because he was poor, but maybe someone can then explain the fancy truck he was driving, the body armor, and the two rifles he allegedly purchased on his 18th birthday? Where did he get the money for that:

Texas school shooter Salvador Ramos was bullied at school because of the clothes he wore and because his family was poor, former classmate says

There’s also no evidence of a father in his life:

“His neighbor Ruben Flores, 41, said he had a 'pretty rough life' with his mother and that he had tried to be a father figure to the teen.” Fatherlessness is one of the biggest threats we face. https://t.co/ijAnMi8Trx — Allie Beth Stuckey (@conservmillen) May 25, 2022

This, like other mass shootings, didn’t have to happen:

"Note that in every one of the deadliest school shootings, the shooter exhibited behavior before the shooting that could have triggered a well-drafted red flag law." https://t.co/kviztXhKY9 — Matt Lewis (@mattklewis) May 25, 2022

But Dems are just going to go with the same spin they always do:

The “gun lobby” didn’t head his household, the “gun lobby” didn’t neglect to monitor his behavior, the “gun lobby” didn’t neglect to secure the school, the “gun lobby” didn’t leave any doors unlocked, and the “gun lobby” didn’t tell him to murder anyone. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) May 25, 2022

And nothing will change:

If you’re going to insanely blame someone for the actions of an 18 year-old criminal who lived at home and dropped out of school, START IN THE HOME and not the millions of law abiding people who carry every single day without issue. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) May 25, 2022

***

