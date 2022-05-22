As we told you earlier, new polling out on President Joe Biden is just plain AWFUL.

From Axios:

• 69% say economy is “bad”

• 65% say Biden is “slow to react” when issues arise”

• 63% describe state of the country as “uneasy” and “worrying”

But to White House chief of staff Ron Klain, we’re the ones missing something:

“I hate to spoil the narrative but this poll shows @potus approval rating moving up, and solid public confidence on the two biggest problems he inherited: COVID and jobs.”

I hate to spoil the narrative but this poll shows @potus approval rating moving up, and solid public confidence on the two biggest problems he inherited: COVID and jobs. https://t.co/OPrkWPZxYO — Ronald Klain (@WHCOS) May 22, 2022

Yeah, but does it really? Those gains are withing the poll’s margin of error:

"This poll shows POTUS approval rating moving up" Within the margin of error pic.twitter.com/OtA0ujqFuo — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) May 22, 2022

“Nobody believes what you are selling here,” Ron. “Narrative or not”:

Nobody believes what you are selling here. Narrative or not. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) May 22, 2022

At what point does the president realize he’s not being served well by the senior people around him? Not today, apparently:

If you’ve wondered why Biden has never attempted a course correction, his COS is arguing a poll showing 📊 69% think the economy is bad

📊 70% disapprove of his inflation handling

📊 81% think Biden doesn’t “care a lot”

📊 62% describe Biden as “ineffective” Is actually good. https://t.co/POfLzG1DvU — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) May 22, 2022

And EVEN if Klain is somewhat right, this still isn’t good news for his boss:

“ACKSHUALLY Americans are only severely displeased with the president, as opposed to completely outraged.”

ACKSHUALLY Americans are only severely displeased with the president, as opposed to completely outraged. — 𝐉𝐚𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐬𝐭 (@JayCostTWS) May 22, 2022

Great messaging.

***

