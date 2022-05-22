As we told you earlier, new polling out on President Joe Biden is just plain AWFUL.
From Axios:
• 69% say economy is “bad”
• 65% say Biden is “slow to react” when issues arise”
• 63% describe state of the country as “uneasy” and “worrying”
Tough Biden poll from CBS News:
— Axios (@axios) May 22, 2022
But to White House chief of staff Ron Klain, we’re the ones missing something:
“I hate to spoil the narrative but this poll shows @potus approval rating moving up, and solid public confidence on the two biggest problems he inherited: COVID and jobs.”
I hate to spoil the narrative but this poll shows @potus approval rating moving up, and solid public confidence on the two biggest problems he inherited: COVID and jobs. https://t.co/OPrkWPZxYO
— Ronald Klain (@WHCOS) May 22, 2022
Yeah, but does it really? Those gains are withing the poll’s margin of error:
"This poll shows POTUS approval rating moving up"
Within the margin of error pic.twitter.com/OtA0ujqFuo
— Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) May 22, 2022
“Nobody believes what you are selling here,” Ron. “Narrative or not”:
Nobody believes what you are selling here. Narrative or not.
— Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) May 22, 2022
At what point does the president realize he’s not being served well by the senior people around him? Not today, apparently:
If you’ve wondered why Biden has never attempted a course correction, his COS is arguing a poll showing
📊 69% think the economy is bad
📊 70% disapprove of his inflation handling
📊 81% think Biden doesn’t “care a lot”
📊 62% describe Biden as “ineffective”
Is actually good. https://t.co/POfLzG1DvU
— Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) May 22, 2022
And EVEN if Klain is somewhat right, this still isn’t good news for his boss:
“ACKSHUALLY Americans are only severely displeased with the president, as opposed to completely outraged.”
ACKSHUALLY Americans are only severely displeased with the president, as opposed to completely outraged.
— 𝐉𝐚𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐬𝐭 (@JayCostTWS) May 22, 2022
Great messaging.
