Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti is apparently getting some help from mommy and daddy in his quest to be the Biden administration’s ambassador to India:

From Politico:

The parents of Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti have enlisted the help of prominent lobbyists to aid their son’s beleaguered nomination to serve as U.S. ambassador to India.

McGuireWoods Consulting registered to lobby on behalf of Sukey and Gil Garcetti on Thursday for the purposes of “Outreach Related to Confirmation for Ambassadorship Nomination.” The lobbyists on the account include a former chief of staff to Sen. John Hoeven (R-N.D.) Ryan Bernstein and Garcetti’s own former deputy mayor and longtime advisor, Breelyn Pete.

Here’s the filing:

GOP Sen. Chuck Grassley has been all over the pick and his investigation found that Garcetti “likely knew” about a sexual misconduct allegation in his office:

Trending

So, what *did* Garcetti tell the Biden administration about it?

Because this isn’t the “partisan hit job” the White House claims it is:

As for Garcetti, he skipped a court appearance today on lawsuit over homelessness in Los Angeles:

But he also explained away help from his parents as he’s too busy to focus on the nomination as he’s “running a city”:

Yeah, that makes no sense:

He’s toast.

***

Related:

LOL … wut?! L.A. Mayor Garcetti claiming he ‘held his breath’ for maskless pic with Magic Johnson hilariously BLOWS up in his maskless face

Unlike Gavin Newsom, Stacey Abrams, and Eric Garcetti, here’s a photo of NFL star Aaron Rodgers wearing a mask indoors while signing autographs

Ben Shapiro’s handy little rundown serves as a helpful reminder as to how someone like Eric Garcetti can always ‘follow The Science™’

Adam Carolla has a perfectly logical scientific explanation as to why LA Mayor Eric Garcetti went maskless at the Super Bowl

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Eric Garcetti

Recommended Twitchy Video