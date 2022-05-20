Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti is apparently getting some help from mommy and daddy in his quest to be the Biden administration’s ambassador to India:

SCOOP: Eric Garcetti's parents have registered to lobby for their son's ambassador bid https://t.co/Chv3kOiXj4 — Hailey Fuchs (@Hailey_Fuchs) May 20, 2022

From Politico:

The parents of Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti have enlisted the help of prominent lobbyists to aid their son’s beleaguered nomination to serve as U.S. ambassador to India. McGuireWoods Consulting registered to lobby on behalf of Sukey and Gil Garcetti on Thursday for the purposes of “Outreach Related to Confirmation for Ambassadorship Nomination.” The lobbyists on the account include a former chief of staff to Sen. John Hoeven (R-N.D.) Ryan Bernstein and Garcetti’s own former deputy mayor and longtime advisor, Breelyn Pete.

Here’s the filing:

GOP Sen. Chuck Grassley has been all over the pick and his investigation found that Garcetti “likely knew” about a sexual misconduct allegation in his office:

An investigation by Senator Chuck Grassley concluded that Eric Garcetti — mayor of LA and Biden's already stalled nominee to be the ambassador to India — "likely knew" about the sexual harassment happening in his office. Receipts and more in a memo here:https://t.co/4PCgbFmJYq — Spencer Brown (@itsSpencerBrown) May 10, 2022

So, what *did* Garcetti tell the Biden administration about it?

I'd love to know what Eric Garcetti told the Biden admin about these allegations. How he explained it away and why they accepted his version of the story. Do they believe that sexual misconduct allegations that involve a gay man aren't as serious? This is a common problem. https://t.co/dYf2L6hmJ1 — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) May 27, 2021

Because this isn’t the “partisan hit job” the White House claims it is:

While the White House has called Grassley's investigation into Garcetti "a partisan hit job," and that they stood by the nomination, it seems support for Garcetti in the Senate could be waning. Look no further than his parents hiring lobbyists on their son's behalf. https://t.co/LZv74aUxnM — Cassie Semyon (@casssemyon) May 20, 2022

As for Garcetti, he skipped a court appearance today on lawsuit over homelessness in Los Angeles:

Speaking of Garcetti, he wasn't in court today for the status conference on the LA Alliance lawsuit over homelessness, despite Judge Carter's invitation. https://t.co/CTi9HzyjPI — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) May 20, 2022

But he also explained away help from his parents as he’s too busy to focus on the nomination as he’s “running a city”:

“I’m running a city and I can’t be in DC, so I’m glad to have a friend who knows me well, knows the truth well, who can help with the nomination…” – @MayorOfLA Eric Garcetti re: his parents enlisting lobbyists to aid with his nomination to be U.S. ambassador to India. @knxnews pic.twitter.com/n3PapMx42E — Margaret Carrero (@KNXmargaret) May 21, 2022

Yeah, that makes no sense:

Here’s the story he’s responding to. This makes no sense. The White House has a whole team dedicated to this stuff. Unless they aren’t actively helping him anymore. https://t.co/LbhqdhyQIb https://t.co/KLx9Urh5SE — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) May 21, 2022

He’s toast.

***

